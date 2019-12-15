IPL 2020: Auction strategy for Delhi Capitals

Deepak Panda FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 15 Dec 2019, 16:23 IST SHARE

Delhi Capitals will look to strengthen the lower middle order

Delhi Capitals (formerly Delhi Daredevils) have been known for investing in youngsters. And that faith in youth for almost half a decade has now started reaping them rewards.

The franchise made some wise moves post the 2018 season, bringing in the much needed experience of Shikhar Dhawan and Ishant Sharma, which resulted in a playoff qualification after 6 years. They are one of the three teams yet to win an IPL trophy, but among those three Delhi Capitals seem to be the only ones capable of turning the tables in IPL 2020.

The big concern of the home pitch not being in sync with the team's strengths has been addressed to a large extent by trading in Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane. Apart from the trades, DC have released nine players ahead of the auctions. However, the core is still very much intact and looks even more formidable.

Ajinkya Rahane

List of retained and released players

Retained: Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin (Transferred), Ajinkya Rahane (Transferred)

Released: Chris Morris, Colin Ingram, B Ayyappa, Hanuma Vihari, Jalaj Saxena, Manjot Kalra, Nathu Singh, Ankush Bains and Colin Munro

Available Slots: 11 (five overseas)

Purse remaining: Rs. 27.85 cr

Here we analyse how DC should approach the auctions, taking a look at possible strategies and identifying potential candidates they could look out for.

Advertisement

Areas of concern to address for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020 auction

The strong Indian core holds the batting in good stead. Also, the pace department rests in the safe hands of Kagiso Rabada and Ishant Sharma, and the spin department looks strongest among all teams.

The only major issue they will be looking to address is that of finishing with the bat. The lack of good lower order batsmen did cost them a few games last season.

Backups in the pace department will also be on the priority list of the management considering the history of injuries to Rabada.

Kagiso Rabada

Probable buys for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020 auction

Delhi will look to get back Chris Morris at a lower price. Among fast bowlers, Andrew Tye, Mustafizur Rahman and Chris Jordan will be on the radar. All three of them are good death bowlers with a lot of variations in their armory.

Among batsmen, they would like to get in a perfect finisher who can start hitting from the very first ball. A little experience down the order will be of great help for the team. The likes of Colin de Grandhomme, Ben Cutting, Sam Billings and Ashton Turner will be the options for them.

With five slots open for overseas players, expect Delhi Capitals to go for some big international names.