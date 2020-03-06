IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals all-rounder Chris Woakes pulls out

Chris Woakes was a part of the World Cup-winning England team in 2019

What's the story?

Delhi Capitals all-rounder Chris Woakes has reportedly pulled out of IPL 2020 in order to keep himself fresh for the upcoming international summer. The team management has already started looking for a replacement.

The background

The team management of Delhi Capitals would be tensed after this development as the squad's top two fast bowlers -- Kagiso Rabada and Ishant Sharma -- are currently dealing with fitness issues of their own. In their absence, Woakes was the prime candidate to lead the Delhi fast bowling attack but it seems like the franchise will have to field their second-choice pace bowling line-up for the first few games.

The heart of the matter

As per PA news agency, Chris Woakes will sit out of IPL 2020 and the Englishman has informed the team management about the same. Having played for Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore earlier in the league, Woakes was set to be an integral part of the Delhi Capitals this year.

#Breaking England’s Chris Woakes has withdrawn from this season’s Indian Premier League, the PA news agency understands. pic.twitter.com/l7RuyjAZFI — PA Sport (@pasport) March 6, 2020

The Delhi-based franchise has a plethora of Indian talent in its batting department but relies on its overseas names in the bowling section. With Woakes opting to skip the tournament, Delhi will have to sign a like-for-like replacement to strengthen their team.

What's next?

It will be interesting to see which player gets signed by Delhi as Woakes' replacement. The Capitals will start their IPL 2020 campaign against Kings XI Punjab on March 30.