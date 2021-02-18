Create
Mitchell Johnson urges IPL teams to sign Josh Inglis

BBL - Scorchers v Thunder
Ayush Chaurasia
ANALYST
Modified 1 hr ago
News
Former Australian fast bowler Mitchell Johnson has urged IPL teams to make a move for Josh Inglis at the upcoming auction. The 25-year-old wicket-keeper-batsman starred in the recently-concluded BBL for the Perth Scorchers, helping them reach the final.

Josh Inglis has been in good form in recent times and crossed the 400-run mark in the BBL for the second season running. Moreover, his low base price of ₹25 lakh could tempt some of the IPL franchises to take a punt on him.

Mitchell Johnson said he would prefer Inglis to get some game time in IPL 2021 rather than just being a reserve player.

"He’s an absolutely amazing talent, and I’d love to see him go and get some experience over there. If he does go over, I don’t want him to just sit on the bench. I’d love to see him play because I think he’s a great talent," Johnson told The Fast And The Curious Podcast.

In BBL 2020-21, Josh Inglis scored 413 runs at an average of 34.42, and had a healthy strike rate of 140. The 25-year-old wicket-keeper can bat both at the top-order and the middle-order. Inglis might get his first IPL contract today, given his low base price of ₹25 lakh.

Josh Inglis has got something special: Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting
Ricky Ponting

Mitchell Johnson isn't the only one impressed with Josh Inglis. During the BBL, Ricky Ponting, the Delhi Capitals coach, reserved high praise for the right-handed batsman.

"I reckon Inglis has got something (special); He plays spin beautifully. He played Rashid Khan on his ear, so there's that side of it. And he's batted at the top of the order in first-class cricket for WA, so there obviously must be a good technique in behind what he can do in the white-ball stuff, ” Ponting told cricket.com.au last month.
It remains to be seen if Josh Inglis will find a buyer today at the IPL 2021 Auction.

You can follow all the live updates from the IPL auction here.

Published 18 Feb 2021, 10:52 IST
IPL Auction 2021 Delhi Capitals Perth Scorchers Cricket Mitchell Johnson Josh Inglis IPL Auction Rules 2021
