Mitchell Johnson urges IPL teams to sign Josh Inglis

Former Australian fast bowler Mitchell Johnson has urged IPL teams to make a move for Josh Inglis at the upcoming auction. The 25-year-old wicket-keeper-batsman starred in the recently-concluded BBL for the Perth Scorchers, helping them reach the final.

Josh Inglis has been in good form in recent times and crossed the 400-run mark in the BBL for the second season running. Moreover, his low base price of ₹25 lakh could tempt some of the IPL franchises to take a punt on him.

Mitchell Johnson said he would prefer Inglis to get some game time in IPL 2021 rather than just being a reserve player.

"He’s an absolutely amazing talent, and I’d love to see him go and get some experience over there. If he does go over, I don’t want him to just sit on the bench. I’d love to see him play because I think he’s a great talent," Johnson told The Fast And The Curious Podcast.

In BBL 2020-21, Josh Inglis scored 413 runs at an average of 34.42, and had a healthy strike rate of 140. The 25-year-old wicket-keeper can bat both at the top-order and the middle-order. Inglis might get his first IPL contract today, given his low base price of ₹25 lakh.

Josh Inglis has got something special: Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting

Mitchell Johnson isn't the only one impressed with Josh Inglis. During the BBL, Ricky Ponting, the Delhi Capitals coach, reserved high praise for the right-handed batsman.

"I reckon Inglis has got something (special); He plays spin beautifully. He played Rashid Khan on his ear, so there's that side of it. And he's batted at the top of the order in first-class cricket for WA, so there obviously must be a good technique in behind what he can do in the white-ball stuff, ” Ponting told cricket.com.au last month.

It remains to be seen if Josh Inglis will find a buyer today at the IPL 2021 Auction.

