IPL 2022: 3 players who can pick up their maiden IPL contract after impressing at the 2021 T20 World Cup

The mega auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is set to take placeDecember,mber a month after the 2021 T20 World Cup concludes.

Some of the players who shone in the T20 World Cup are yet to play in the cash rich league, and after their fine performances in the marquee international event, are likely to attract bids from franchises.

IPL 2022 will also see two new franchises enter the fray, hence, the mega auction will witness an increased demand for players.

The two new franchises will be based out of Lucknow and Ahmedabad. While the RPSG Group has bought the Lucknow franchise, CVC Capital has won the bid for the Ahmedabad team.

Each existing franchise has been allowed four retentions, with a maximum of two overseas players that can be retained. The two new teams will have the option to pick three players out of the auction pool after the retentions are done.

The teams will be given a purse of Rs 90 crore each to spend in the auction.

The auction pool will see some big players this time, with Joe Root reportedly set to enter his name.

While Root may get a bid, there will be other players too among those that participated in the T20 World Cup and will get picked up for the first time in the IPL after their impressive showing in the tournament.

Here are 3 players from 2021 T20 World Cup who can get picked in IPL for the first time:

#1 Charith Asalanka

Charith Asalanka, at 24, is a promising talent at the top of the order.

Charith Asalanka made his T20 International (T20I) debut in the home series against India in June this year. He impressed then, and carried on in a similar vein in the T20 World Cup.

In six matches, Asalanka scored 231 runs at an average of 46.20 with a strike rate of 147.13.

A left-handed swashbuckler capable of hitting big shots, Asalanka is also innovative when he needs to be. Against pace, his strike rate in T20s is 143.90 while against spin, he strikes at 122.80.

While his hitting against spin can do with some work, if he is paired in the middle with good players of spin, Asalanka will be a very good asset to have in the top order.

He can also chip in with some handy off-spin when needed, making him an even more useful asset.

At 24 years of age, he is only set to improve from here and will be a good investment for any IPL side.

#2 Rassie van der Dussen

Rassie van der Dussen narrowly missed out on playing in IPL 2021 but is a hot favourite to find a team in the mega auction.

Rassie van der Dussen entered the 2021 T20 World Cup with high expectations, having slammed a sensational century in a 190-run chase against Pakistan in South Africa's warm-up match against Pakistan.

He had a relatively quiet tournament, however, with Aiden Markram the brightest spark in the Proteas' batting department, until the final match against England.

South Africa needed a big win against England and after being put in to bat, Rassie did not disappoint. He smashed an unbeaten 94 off 60 deliveries to finish the tournament as his team's top scorer. His brilliant knock was not enough to take South Africa into the semi-finals, but it showed he can be devastating even against high quality bowling attacks.

He took on pacers and spinners with equal aplomb and showed he can be a great asset in the middle order.

He missed out on playing the second half of IPL 2021 due to some paperwork issues, but is sure to find a team in the mega auction.

#3 Maheesh Theekshana

While IPL teams generally prefer to play Indian spinners due to the there being a plethora of quality ones available and not as many in the pace department, Maheesh Theekshana may prove to be an exception.

Theekshana picked up eight wickets in the T20 World Cup but was overshadowed by Wanindu Hasaranga, who has also only had a two-game long career in the IPL and is definitely set to feature much more now, but his mystery spin is difficult to pick and he can be a wily operator.

At 21 years of age, Theekshana is very much a young talent with plenty of potential, and IPL teams will definitely look to add him to their squads.

Even if he does not end up being a first choice player, he can be utilised in favourable match-ups and conditions.

Edited by S Chowdhury