IPL 2022 Auction: 3 Afghanistan players apart from Rashid Khan who’ll make a splash in the auction

The IPL 2022 mega auction will take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. A total of 590 players will go under the hammer, including 370 Indians and 220 overseas cricketers.

A total of 217 players are likely to earn a deal, including 70 cricketers from foreign lands. 17 cricketers from Afghanistan have registered for the IPL 2022 auction. This is apart from ace leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who was picked by the Ahmedabad franchise in the pre-draft.

A couple of exciting Afghan cricketers are on the list and are expected to set the auction floor on fire. On that note, let's take a look at three Afghan cricketers who can earn big at the IPL 2022 auction.

#3 Mujeeb Ur Rahman

He's 17 today - Happy Birthday to Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman! What a moment at #CWCQ this was! Chris Gayle bowled for 1 by a 16-year-old!He's 17 today - Happy Birthday to Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman! What a moment at #CWCQ this was! Chris Gayle bowled for 1 by a 16-year-old!He's 17 today - Happy Birthday to Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman! https://t.co/VcNbhPkIX2

A regular in franchise leagues around the world, Mujeeb Ur Rahman will be under the radar of a couple of franchises during the IPL 2022 auction.

In the presence of Rashid Khan, the young spinner from Afghanistan had to warm the benches mostly last season at SunRisers Hyderabad. Mujeeb played just one game and picked up two wickets.

However, with a lot of tricks in his belt, the 20-year-old could be a hot property in the two-day auction with IPL 2022 expected to take place in India. Mujeeb has a highly impressive T20 record. In 167 matches, he has claimed 185 scalps at an average of 22.67 and an excellent economy rate of 6.62.

He is currently plying his trade in the Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League. He has already scalped five wickets in three matches with the best figures of 3/9 in the tournament.

#2 Zahir Khan

Zahir Khan is a globetrotter playing T20 cricket in all leagues (Credit: CPL)

Afghanistan left-arm wristspinner Zahir Khan has been grabbing the headlines with his unique tricks and trades in the T20 leagues across the globe.

Incidentally, Zahir was bought in the 2018 auction by Rajasthan Royals, but he was later ruled out of the tournament due to injury. Since then, he has not attracted any bidders.

However, with his stock going a up and IPL increasing their sample size to 10 teams, Zahir could be a tempting option for the franchises. The 23-year-old was last seen in action during the BBL, where he caught attention with his impressive performances for the Renegades.

Overall, he boasts an impressive T20 record with 86 wickets in 79 matches with the best figures of 5/19 at an economy of 7.18 runs per over.

Zahir has set a base price of INR 50 lakhs and it won't be a surprise if he takes home 10 times more than his asking price.

#1 Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Another young talent to come out of Afghanistan is the 20-year-old Rahmanullah Gurbaz. The right-handed batsman has been belting runs in the last couple of months. He could excite a few franchises when they assemble their teams at the IPL 2022 mega auction.

He was in superlative form in the Lanka Premier League and followed it up against the Netherlands. Gurbaz is currently representing Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Rahmanullah Gurbaz boasts a stirring record in T20 cricket, scoring 1520 runs in 62 innings at a strike rate of over 150, including 10 half-centuries.

Still early in his career, he could be a good bet for any franchise that is keen to invest in the future. Gurbaz will enter the auction at a base price of INR 50 lakhs.

