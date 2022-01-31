IPL 2022 Auction: 3 Indian all-rounders Ahmedabad can target

The new Ahmedabad franchise already have two quality all-rounders in Hardik Pandya and Rashid Khan ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction. They will now look to bid for quality Indian all-rounders to lend more power to their middle-order.

The likes of Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar made a splash in their outings against South Africa earlier this month. Hence, their stocks are sure to surge higher when their names come up during the auction.

Ahead of the mega IPL 2022 Auction, we take a look at three players Ahmedabad could target that significantly reduces the load on Hardik Pandya.

#1 Shardul Thakur will be on Ahmedabad's radar during the IPL 2022 Auction

Shardul Thakur is the latest all-rounder who has been consistent for India and has landed impressive performances. The former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star was not retained ahead of the auction and will find a new home in IPL 2022. Ahmedabad will be the frontrunner to land the all-rounder.

Thakur has been a hit in the marquee tournament with the ball (67 wickets from 61 matches at an average of 27.87) and he can put the long handle to good use.

#2 Washington Sundar

Another prospect who can do more than just bowl in the powerplay. Washington Sundar was key in the IPL 2020 for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. While an injury sidelined him for most of the season, he's still a dependable asset with bat and ball.

He's picked up 27 wickets from 42 games at an economy of 6.94 — a scintillating ER to have in the marquee tournament. He could be a wise choice for Ahmedabad in the IPL 2022 Auction.

#3 Deepak Chahar

Deepak Chahar has 59 scalps from 63 games at an average of 29.19 and an economy of 7.8. Despite some excellent performances for the Chennai Super Kings, he was not retained by the franchise.

The Rajasthan seamer can also play all the shots in the book with the ability to hit the ball long and hard. Expect Ahmedabad to be one of the teams bidding for the bowling all-rounder during the IPL 2022 Auction.

Edited by Aditya Singh