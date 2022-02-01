IPL 2022 Auction: 3 international seamers Ahmedabad can acquire

The Indian Premier League's new franchise Ahmedabad will be looking to add some pace firepower to their squad at the IPL 2022 Auction. They will have some prized assets to pick from next week.

With Rashid Khan already in their ranks, Ahmedabad have four overs of assured quality spin in the upcoming IPL. Their job will now be to add pacers who can compliment the good work that Khan can do for Ahemdabad.

With the IPL 2022 Auction looming large, let's take a look at three international quicks the franchise can target.

#3 Josh Hazlewood can be a solid addition to Ahmedabad at the IPL 2022 Auction

The Aussie speedster has been a sucessful player at the IPL. He could be a wise buy for Ahmedabad at the IPL 2022 Auction.

Hazlewood has spent two seasons with the Chennai Super Kings — a five-time title-winning franchise. He has 12 wickets from 12 games at an economy of 7.93. His ability to crank up the pace irrespective of the conditions makes him a solid addition to any bowling attack.

#2 Kyle Jamieson

Kyle Jamieson was not retained by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ahead of the IPL 2022 auction. It came as a surprise since they paid a staggering ₹15 crore to bag him in the first place.

Although he didn't have a hugely successful IPL, he did his basic job by bagging nine wickets in nine games for RCB.

He also tonked a few runs with his bat. He's proven to be an adaptable customer and will only get better with time and more experience in Indian conditions.

#1 Lungi Ngidi

A blend of experience and youth will be on the minds of both new franchises as they head into the auction. Ahmedabad will be keen to latch on to Ngidi after watching him play a key role in South Africa's Test series win against India last month.

Ngidi has played 14 games in total in the IPL, picking up 25 wickets overall. He has the potential to have a breakout season this year in the tournament.

Edited by Diptanil Roy