IPL 2022 Auction: 3 players Ahmedabad could target on Gary Kirsten's advice

With IPL 2022 Auction 10 days away, the countdown to the two-day mega event has begun. All eyes will be on the Ahmedabad franchise who will make their auction debut on February 12 and 13.

Ahmedabad have made many big announcements ahead of IPL 2022 Auction. First, they roped in the trio of Ashish Nehra, Gary Kirsten and Vikram Solanki in their backroom staff. While Nehra has been appointed the head coach and Kirsten will work as a mentor, Solanki is the team's director.

Kirsten will be an important part of the support staff. He was India's head coach when the Men in Blue won the 2011 Cricket World Cup. Apart from that, Kirsten has worked as a coach for Delhi Capitals, South Africa, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Hobart Hurricanes.

Ahmedabad have signed Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya and Rashid Khan ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction. To bolster their squad further, they could target the following names at IPL 2022 Auction on Gary Kirsten's advice.

#1 Matthew Wade

Matthew Wade has been a top performer for the Hobart Hurricanes in BBL

As mentioned ahead, Gary Kirsten previously coached the Hobart Hurricanes. Having joined the coaching staff in 2017, he worked with the team for the 2017/18 season. Wicket-keeper Matthew Wade performed well for the Hurricanes that season, scoring 251 runs at a strike rate of 137.15.

Ahmedabad have signed an opener and two all-rounders, but they currently do not have a wicket-keeper in their squad. Given how Wade performed as a finisher for Australia in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Ahmedabad could consider roping him in at the IPL 2022 Auction.

If needed, Wade can also play as an opener. He could be a utility player for the Ahmedabad-based franchise.

#2 Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer came into the limelight after taking 16 wickets for the Hobart Hurricanes in BBL 2017/18. Playing under Gary Kirsten, Archer realized his potential and brought his 'A' game to the table. Soon after, the Rajasthan Royals signed him at the 2018 IPL auction.

Archer has performed exceptionally well in the IPL so far and was even the MVP of the 2020 season. It should thus not be a surprise if there is a bidding war for him at the mega auction even though he is unlikely to play in IPL 2022.

The ECB has clarified that Archer will be available for 2023 and 2024 IPL seasons. Considering their previous association, Gary Kirsten will have Archer's name on his wishlist.

#3 Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal was a top performer for the Royal Challengers Bangalore during Gary Kirsten's stint with the Bangalore-based franchise in the 2019 edition. Chahal scalped wickets regularly at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, a venue famous for high-scoring matches.

Ahmedabad already have a leg-spinner in Rashid Khan, but they may target Chahal because he is a different type of leg-spinner. Khan is quicker in the air, while Chahal loves to fox the batters with his flight.

Even Ashish Nehra is a fan of his bowling, which is why Ahmedabad could be top contenders to sign Chahal.

