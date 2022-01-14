IPL 2022 auction: 3 players Lucknow must target ahead of new season 

New IPL franchise Lucknow may be playing the guessing game with fans regarding the name of the team. However, they are reportedly prepping for the IPL 2022 auction by sending a contract to ace spinner Rashid Khan.

It's safe to say that Afghan and former Sunrisers Hyderabad tweaker will not be the only ones in their crosshairs. With most teams letting go of some high-profile players, Lucknow will look to acquire some of these big names.

Ahead of the upcoming IPL 2022 auction, we take a look at three players that Lucknow must target.

#3 David Warner

David Warner and Hyderabad ended their relationship acrimoniously. This provides Lucknow a chance to bag the explosive Australian batter and also hand him the skipper's cap.

Warner was instrumental in leading SRH to their title win in 2016 by beating eternal bridesmaids Royal Challengers Bangalore. The subsequent editions saw the side make the playoffs and it was a bitter IPL 2021 when they ended with a wooden spoon.

Warner will come into the team with some staggering IPL numbers. The veteran southpaw averages 41.59 and strikes at 139.36. He's notched up 5449 runs from 150 games. Lucknow are aware of these numbers and can spend a fortune for guaranteed returns during the IPL 2022 auction.

#2 Rashid Khan

If reports are to be believed, then Rashid Khan will be looking at quite a few zeroes next to a figure in papers bearing the Lucknow team's letterhead. He has been one of the premier spinners in the tournament with 93 wickets to his name from 76 games.

Rashid Khan also has the ability to put the long handle to good effect. He is a safe pair of hands in the field, which makes him a valuable asset Lucknow can acquire during the IPL 2022 auction.

#1 Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes has had quite an IPL journey thus far. The all-rounder has scored 920 runs from 43 matches so far, at an average of 25.55 and a strike rate of 134.50. Stokes has notched up two fifties and two hundreds in his IPL career.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Durham man will be one of the players that franchise fans will hope the side buys in the IPL auction.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar