IPL 2022 Auction: 3 players Lucknow could target on Andy Flower's advice

IPL 2022 Auction is expected to take place in February. Before the mega auction, the two new franchises - Lucknow and Ahmedabad - will have to announce their three draft picks. According to reports, Lucknow have approached KL Rahul ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction.

It did not come as a surprise because Lucknow's coach Andy Flower worked with Rahul during their time at Punjab Kings last season. Flower has the experience of coaching multiple franchises in T20 leagues.

Since the Zimbabwean has followed many players closely, he will look to add some of those names to the Lucknow squad. The new IPL franchise could thus target the following three players on his advice.

#1 Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan has been released ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction

Andy Flower coached the Trent Rockets in the inaugural Men's Hundred tournament played in England earlier this year. Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan was a member of the squad.

Khan played nine matches for the Rockets, ending the season as his team's joint-highest wicket-taker, with 12 scalps in nine innings. His best bowling figures were 3/16, while his bowling strike rate was 14.1.

Sunrisers Hyderabad did not retain Rashid Khan ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction. According to reports, Rashid could join Lucknow as one of the three draft picks, and it goes without saying coach Andy Flower would have played an important role in the decision to approach the Afghan star.

#2 Chris Lynn

Andy Flower was the coach of the Maratha Arabians squad that won the Abu Dhabi T10 League in 2019. Australian batter Chris Lynn played a massive role in the Arabians' success by scoring 371 runs in eight innings of the competition.

Lynn was the best batter in that tournament. His batting average was more than 50, while his strike rate was 236.31. The right-handed batter joined Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL after that Abu Dhabi T10 League season. However, MI gave him only one match in two seasons.

After warming the benches at the Mumbai Indians camp, Lynn is back in the auction pool ahead of IPL 2022. Andy Flower will be keen to sign the Aussie and use him to his full potential at Lucknow in IPL 2022.

#3 Tim David

Tim David became the first Singapore-born cricketer to play in the IPL earlier this year. He earned a contract from the Royal Challengers Bangalore as a replacement signing.

David did not get enough opportunities to play for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, and soon the franchise released him ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction.

Lucknow could go for David on Andy Flower's advice. Flower watched David's game closely during the Caribbean Premier League, where he coached the St. Lucia Kings team. David played an integral role in the team's runners-up finish, scoring 282 runs at a strike rate of close to 150.

David could play the finisher's role for Lucknow in IPL 2022. It will be interesting to see if he reunites with his CPL coach.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee