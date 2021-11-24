CSK retain MS Dhoni for 3 years, KL Rahul to lead Lucknow franchise in IPL 2022: Reports

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have retained champion captain MS Dhoni for the next three seasons of the IPL, The Indian Express reported on Wednesday. Opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was the Orange Cap winner in IPL 2021, and star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja have also been retained by the franchise.

As per the BCCI's retention policy for IPL 2022, all teams are allowed to retain a maximum of four players. The list is to be submitted by November 30 before the mega auction slated for next month, which will also see the participation of two new franchises, based in Ahmedabad and Lucknow.

CSK are also reportedly in talks with England all-rounder Moeen Ali to take the final retention spot. If the deal doesn't go through, the four-time winners will retain Ali's compatriot teammate Sam Curran instead.

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni's has ended months of speculation since his "I haven't left behind" statement after the final in Dubai.

CSK's long-time rivals and IPL's most successful franchise, Mumbai Indians (MI), are set to retain Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah. Negotiations for Kieron Pollard are reportedly still on, while Ishan Kishan can also be retained. MI are also keen to sign Suryakumar Yadav from the mega auction.

Delhi Capitals (DC) are set to retain Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw and South African pacer Anrich Nortje. The report claimed that Shreyas Iyer wanted to lead the team again but the franchise wants Pant to continue in the saddle.

KL Rahul to leave Punjab Kings, lead Lucknow in IPL 2022

The two new franchises led by the Sanjeev Goenka Group (Lucknow) and CVC Capitals (Ahmedabad) have also started to approach star players. They are likely to be allowed to sign two players from outside the mega auction.

The Indian Express also confirmed that KL Rahul has agreed a deal to lead the Lucknow franchise after parting ways with the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Meanwhile, IPL 2021 runners-up Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will retain the iconic West Indian duo of Andre Russell and Sunil Narine. Negotiations with spinner Varun Chakravarthy and the young opening duo of Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer are still ongoing.

