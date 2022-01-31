IPL 2022 Auction: 3 South Africans with ₹1 crore base price who could be in demand

South African players have been a big part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) over the years. Be it Shaun Pollock in the initial seasons or AB de Villiers in recent years, Proteas cricketers have made their presence felt in a rather striking manner. With de Villiers having retired from all forms of the game, the IPL will miss out on some dazzling stroke play.

Fast bowler Anrich Nortje was the only South African player to be retained by his franchise ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. The pacer was retained for a sum of ₹6.5 crore by Delhi Capitals (DC).

Meanwhile, as many as 48 players from the Rainbow Nation have registered their names for the upcoming IPL auction to be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. After Australia (59), South Africa have the highest representation with regards to players who have sent in their names for the 2022 auction.

IPL 2022 Auction: Will these South Africans get picked?

A few Proteas cricketers have registered their names at a base price of ₹1 crore. On that note, we look at three such players who could be in demand.

#1 Aiden Markram

Aiden Markram is a dangerous T20 batter. Pic: Getty Images

Aiden Markram may have struggled during the series against India in both the Tests and ODIs. But he is a completely different prospect in the T20 format and franchises would be well aware of the same. The 27-year-old was one of the standout performers for South Africa at the T20 World Cup. He hammered an unbeaten 51 off 26 against West Indies and 52* off 25 versus England.

His ability to clear the field with ease has been an exceptional aspect of his T20 performances in recent times. Markram slammed nine sixes in five matches during the T20 World Cup en route to scoring 162 runs at a strike rate of 145.94.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#SouthAfrica #WestIndies #T20WorldCup #SAvWI A superb, unbeaten half-century from Aiden Markram guides South Africa home to their first win of the T20 World Cup A superb, unbeaten half-century from Aiden Markram guides South Africa home to their first win of the T20 World Cup 👏🇿🇦#SouthAfrica #WestIndies #T20WorldCup #SAvWI https://t.co/mWbTFNxrtN

The aggressive right-hander made his IPL debut for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the second half of IPL 2021. He was among the franchise’s few bright spots, scoring 146 runs in six games with a best of 42. There is a good chance Markram will walk away with a decent contract at the auction.

#2 Tabraiz Shamsi

Tabraiz Shamsi is among the top-ranked T20 bowlers. Pic: Getty Images

South Africa’s left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi is currently at no.2 in the ICC T20I bowling rankings. His attacking skills with the ball have made him a force to be reckoned with in white-ball cricket. The 31-year-old outshone Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal during the ODI series against India, claiming four wickets in two games.

Before that, Shamsi had an impressive T20 World Cup campaign as well in the UAE. He claimed eight wickets in five games at an average of 15.12 and an excellent economy rate of 6.36. The left-arm spinner’s ability to pick up wickets at crucial intervals while keeping things tight makes him a big asset in the T20 format.

Tabraiz Shamsi @shamsi90



#ProteaFire Oh what a special feeling... its always a huge challenge coming up against this strong Indian team and I'm soooo proud of what our exciting squad has achieved Oh what a special feeling... its always a huge challenge coming up against this strong Indian team and I'm soooo proud of what our exciting squad has achieved #ProteaFire 🔥 https://t.co/Xjt70CewK2

The South African made his IPL debut back in 2016 but has only played five matches till date in the tournament in which he has claimed three wickets. However, following his rise in stature in international cricket over the last couple of seasons, he should be in demand at the IPL auction.

#3 Rassie van der Dussen

Rassie van der Dussen has displayed excellent form recently. Pic: Getty Images

South African batter Rassie van der Dussen played a major role in the team’s wins against India, both in Tests and ODIs. After playing good supporting acts in the Test matches, the aggressive batter struck a brilliant 129* off only 96 balls in the first ODI of the three-match series. The knock stunned India after they had reduced the hosts to 68 for 3.

Van der Dussen followed up his century with useful knocks of 37* and 52 as South Africa blanked the Men in Blue 3-0. Before that, he scored a scintillating 94* off only 60 balls in the T20 World Cup clash against England. The 32-year-old played some breathtaking strokes during his innings as South Africa ended their campaign on a high.

The right-handed batter has 140 T20 matches of experience in which he has scored three hundreds. He also possesses the ability to clear the field at regular intervals.

He was signed as a replacement player by the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021. However, he could not join the franchise as he was reportedly denied a No Objection Certificate (NOC) by Cricket South Africa (CSA) due to an injury. If all goes well, there is every chance of him making his IPL debut this year.

Edited by Samya Majumdar