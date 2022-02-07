IPL 2022 Auction: 5 players who performed well for Rising Pune Supergiant and could be on wishlist of Lucknow Super Giants

The Lucknow Super Giants will make their IPL Auction debut this weekend. The Lucknow-based franchise has already signed KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis and Ravi Bishnoi ahead of the mega auction, with Rahul set to lead the Super Giants.

Many fans will know that the team owners of the Lucknow Super Giants once owned the Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) team in the IPL. Big names like MS Dhoni, Kevin Pietersen, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes and several others played for the franchise.

Rising Pune Supergiant had a good record in the IPL. They finished seventh in 2016 and finished as runners-up in 2017. On that note, we will look at the five names from the RPS roster whom the Lucknow Super Giants can target at IPL 2022 Auction.

#1 Rahul Tripathi

Rahul Tripathi made his IPL debut for Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017. The right-handed batter played an integral role in the team's journey to the final, scoring 391 runs in 14 innings.

Tripathi can play as an opener as well as in the middle-order. He had a strike rate of 146.44 while playing for RPS. So the Lucknow Super Giants could consider signing him at the mega auction.

#2 Lockie Ferguson

Lockie Ferguson picked up three wickets for Rising Pune Supergiant

Lockie Ferguson is one of the best pace-bowling options available at the IPL 2022 Auction. The Kiwi pacer performed brilliantly for the Kolkata Knight Riders last year and helped them make it to the IPL Final.

Ferguson played four matches for RPS, scalping three wickets. He bowled a match-winning spell of 2/7 against Royal Challengers Bangalore that helped him win his first IPL Man of the Match award. Since the team needs fast bowlers, the Lucknow Super Giants are likely to bid for Ferguson at the mega auction.

#3 Jaydev Unadkat

Jaydev Unadkat was the leading wicket-taker for RPS. He played only 12 games for the Pune-based franchise but returned with 24 wickets, with his best figures being 5/30.

Looking at his excellent numbers for RPS, the Lucknow Super Giants may keep Unadkat as one of the options at the IPL 2022 Auction.

#4 Washington Sundar

Washington Sundar can be a valuable all-rounder for Lucknow

The Lucknow Super Giants have already signed a leg-spinner in Ravi Bishnoi. They are unlikely to target another leggie. Leg-spinners Imran Tahir and Adam Zampa were the most successful spin bowlers for RPS, but Lucknow may instead go for an off-spinner.

22-year-old all-rounder Washington Sundar could be a fantastic pick for Lucknow. He made his IPL debut for RPS in 2017 and picked up eight wickets in 10 innings, maintaining an economy rate of 6.16. It will be interesting to see if Lucknow target the off-spinner at the mega auction.

#5 Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur played 12 matches for Rising Pune Supergiant

Shardul Thakur made his IPL debut for Punjab Kings, but he came into the spotlight while playing for the Rising Pune Supergiant. The pace-bowling all-rounder played 12 games for RPS, scalping 11 wickets, including a three-wicket haul.

Given how well Thakur has performed for the Chennai Super Kings over the last few years, Lucknow may raise the paddle when Thakur's name comes up at IPL 2022 Auction.

