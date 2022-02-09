IPL 2022 Auction: Meaning behind 'Gujarat Titans' name of Ahmedabad franchise explained

The Ahmedabad franchise unveiled its new name 'Gujarat Titans' on the Star Sports Network ahead of the second ODI between India and West Indies. The Titans will be the second franchise to represent Gujarat in the IPL following the Rajkot-based Gujarat Lions that played in the 2016 and 2017 editions.

The Gujarat Titans also made their social media debut today on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Soon after announcing their arrival in IPL 2022, the Titans explained the meaning behind their team name on social media.

"We'll take on big challenges and fight against odds, and this spirit makes us the 'Titans'," wrote the Ahmedabad-based franchise.

Sharing the team's vision for achieving 'larger than life' goals, the Titans continued:

"We hail from the land of lofty ambitions - home to the largest cricket stadium and tallest statue in the world. Our homage is also to the state's rich cricketing legacy that has produced legends."

Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill and Rashid Khan will play for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022

Ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction, the Titans have drafted Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill and Rashid Khan into their squad. All three players have been match-winners in the IPL. While Gill and Khan have made it to the playoffs multiple times with their previous teams, Pandya has been a multi-time IPL champion with the Mumbai Indians.

Hardik Pandya will make his captaincy debut in IPL 2022

The IPL 2022 Auction will take place this weekend. It should not be a surprise if the Titans add some more big names to their squad at the mega auction.

The team management may be looking to sign some local stars from Gujarat as well. Some of the finest talents in Indian cricket now, namely Chetan Sakariya, Krunal Pandya, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Roosh Kalaria, Priyank Panchal, Cheteshwar Pujara and Jaydev Unadkat, are from the state of Gujarat.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee