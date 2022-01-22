×
IPL 2022 Auction: Predicting Ahmedabad squad

Ahmedabad have ample options to pick from in the upcoming Auction
Aharon Abhishek
ANALYST
Modified Jan 22, 2022 05:44 PM IST
Feature

Ahmedabad enter IPL 2022 Auction with three stars in their arsenal. Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill were drafted by the franchise. With Hardik and Rashid capped at INR 15 Cr, Gill comes in at INR 7 Cr. This sees the side enter the auction with INR 53 Cr in their purse.

With Pandya likely to take charge as skipper of the side, the team has one opener, a world-class tweaker and a finisher ready. They will look to bolster the side with big names and have the perfect blend of youth and experience.

That said, Ahmedabad have quite a few options to choose from. We attempt to predict the squad they may assemble during the IPL 2022 Auction.

Predicting the players Ahmedabad will buy during IPL 2022 Auction

There are quite a few marquee players in the INR 2 Cr base price pool and some of them will surely be a "grab at no cost" agenda for Ahmedabad. Here are some of the batters that they can look at:

PlayerRole
Shikhar DhawanOpening batter
Devdutt PadikkalOpening batter
Robin UthappaOpening batter/WK
Ishan KishanBatter/WK
Quinton de KockBatter/WK
Evin LewisBatter

There are plenty of opener options for Ahmedabad with one of the above mentioned walking out with Gill. Dhawan and de Kock come in as explosive left-handed batters who can also play the long game. Ishan Kishan and Uthappa can be their middle-order options.

The question is whether the side will target David Warner. Although the former Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper enters the auction at a base price of INR 2 Cr, he will surely be the subject of an intense bidding war and rack up double digits.

Next up are the seamers that the franchise will target. We take a look at some of the quicks they hope to land.

PlayerRole
Pat CumminsBowler
Nathan Coulter-NileBowler
Mark WoodBowler
Trent BoultBowler
Mohammed ShamiBowler
Chetan SakariyaBowler

Moving on to the all-rounders:

PlayerRole
Shardul ThakurAll-rounder
Dwayne BravoAll-rounder
Krunal PandyaAll-rounder
Mitchell MarshAll-rounder
Harshal PatelAll-rounder

And finally the spin department.

PlayerRole
Yuzvendra ChahalSpin
Mujeeb Ur RahmanSpin
Shreyas GopalSpin
Mayank MarkandeSpin
Kuldeep YadavSpin

What are your thoughts on some of the key players that Ahmedabad will target during the IPL 2022 Auction? The event will be held on February 12-13 in Bangalore, it has been confirmed. It will go on for two days for the first time since 2018 because of the large number of players who are expected to go under the hammer.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
