IPL 2022 Auction: Predicting Ahmedabad squad

Ahmedabad enter IPL 2022 Auction with three stars in their arsenal. Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill were drafted by the franchise. With Hardik and Rashid capped at INR 15 Cr, Gill comes in at INR 7 Cr. This sees the side enter the auction with INR 53 Cr in their purse.

With Pandya likely to take charge as skipper of the side, the team has one opener, a world-class tweaker and a finisher ready. They will look to bolster the side with big names and have the perfect blend of youth and experience.

That said, Ahmedabad have quite a few options to choose from. We attempt to predict the squad they may assemble during the IPL 2022 Auction.

Predicting the players Ahmedabad will buy during IPL 2022 Auction

There are quite a few marquee players in the INR 2 Cr base price pool and some of them will surely be a "grab at no cost" agenda for Ahmedabad. Here are some of the batters that they can look at:

Player Role Shikhar Dhawan Opening batter Devdutt Padikkal Opening batter Robin Uthappa Opening batter/WK Ishan Kishan Batter/WK Quinton de Kock Batter/WK Evin Lewis Batter

There are plenty of opener options for Ahmedabad with one of the above mentioned walking out with Gill. Dhawan and de Kock come in as explosive left-handed batters who can also play the long game. Ishan Kishan and Uthappa can be their middle-order options.

The question is whether the side will target David Warner. Although the former Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper enters the auction at a base price of INR 2 Cr, he will surely be the subject of an intense bidding war and rack up double digits.

Next up are the seamers that the franchise will target. We take a look at some of the quicks they hope to land.

Player Role Pat Cummins Bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile Bowler Mark Wood Bowler Trent Boult Bowler Mohammed Shami Bowler Chetan Sakariya Bowler

Moving on to the all-rounders:

Player Role Shardul Thakur All-rounder Dwayne Bravo All-rounder Krunal Pandya All-rounder Mitchell Marsh All-rounder Harshal Patel All-rounder

And finally the spin department.

Player Role Yuzvendra Chahal Spin Mujeeb Ur Rahman Spin Shreyas Gopal Spin Mayank Markande Spin Kuldeep Yadav Spin

What are your thoughts on some of the key players that Ahmedabad will target during the IPL 2022 Auction? The event will be held on February 12-13 in Bangalore, it has been confirmed. It will go on for two days for the first time since 2018 because of the large number of players who are expected to go under the hammer.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava