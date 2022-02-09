IPL 2022 Auction: Predicting DC squad in the marquee tournament  

Delhi Capitals (DC) will go into the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction hoping to build on the team that made it to the play-offs last year. In fact, DC has been one of the best-performing teams in the league since 2018.

Built around a young Indian core, DC reached the playoffs in all of the last three seasons of the IPL and even made their maiden final appearance in 2020.

Having built a very robust squad, letting go of all but four players would have been a very difficult call for the team management.

However, they have continued with their policy of having a strong Indian core, and covered a lot of important bases with their retentions.

DC retained Rishabh Pant for ₹16 crore, Axar Patel for ₹9 crore, Prithvi Shaw for ₹7.5 crore and Anrich Nortje for ₹6.5 crore.

In Rishabh Pant they have a wicketkeeper, captain and a dynamic middle-order batter who has the ability to really explode with the bat. Pant has also shown his ability to play responsible knocks when needed.

Prithvi Shaw is young and a dashing opener, who makes them a real threat in the Powerplay overs. He has shown he is equally deadly against pace and spin and will play the role of the aggressor at the top of the order.

Axar Patel is an experienced spin-bowling all-rounder, giving them the much-needed batting depth besides being a great wicket-taking option.

Anrich Nortje, over the last two seasons, has been one of the deadliest pacers in the league who is equally dangerous with the new ball as well as at the death.

His raw pace also means he can be used as a middle-overs enforcer when needed.

The four players form a great base to build their squad around at the IPL 2022 auction, which will be held on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru.

IPL 2022 auction: Predicting the DC squad

The first box to be ticked on Delhi Capitals' checklist will be to find a partner for Prithvi Shaw at the top.

DC are sure to be interested in Shikhar Dhawan, who formed a great pairing with Shaw over the last two years and has been in sublime form in the IPL.

As an Indian opener, who has truckloads of international experience, Dhawan is sure to attract bids from multiple franchises. So it may not be easy for DC to get him back.

Delhi Capitals will want to get Shikhar Dhawan back in the IPL 2022 auction.

If they are unable to successfully bid for him at the auction, there are other options in the mix as well. Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) player Devdutt Padikkal is one player DC may target for the opening role if they miss out on Dhawan.

He can keep the right hand-left hand combination going at the top and has age on his side.

In terms of overseas options, David Warner will be available, but he will surely command a large sum.

A more practical alternative may be Faf du Plessis, who was in fine form for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their title charge last season. The Proteas star missed out on the Orange Cap by just a single run to his opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad.

DC may opt for a No.3, but they have tried Rishabh Pant in that position and may persist with it going forward.

So someone flexible like Aiden Markram, who can seamlessly fit in at No.3 or No.4 will be a great option for Delhi Capitals.

Markram was impressive in his short stint at Punjab Kings last year and in the 2021 T20 World Cup for South Africa.

While he is great against pace, his game against spin also seems to have improved.

His South Africa teammate Rassie van der Dussen may also be a good option. There is also New Zealand star Devon Conway.

Shimron Hetmyer was one player who impressed for DC as a finisher in IPL 2021, and they are likely to target him again.

They may face some competition for him, but he is unlikely to be too expensive.

Another batter for the lower middle order that they may go for is former DC player Abhishek Sharma. He has shown his big hitting ability for SunRisers Hyderabad and is also handy with the ball in hand.

His off-spin would also be a good option against left-handed batters and complement Axar Patel, while also allowing them to go for a gun leg-spinner.

Axar Patel would, of course, complete the batters and all-rounders quota.

Now for the bowlers, DC already have one gun pacer and a top spinner in Anrich Nortje and Axar Patel.

To complement Axar, DC will likely go for a good wicket-taking option, and they will have a bunch of leg-spinners to choose from.

One, however, that they may specifically target, is Yuzvendra Chahal. They nearly bought him at the 2018 auction, only for RCB to use their Right to Match card for him.

This time, however, they can have a good go at the experienced leggie. Given that his form dipped and that saw him dropped from India's team for the 2021 T20 World Cup, Chahal's value may also have dropped.

If they are unable to secure his services, players like Rahul Chahar will also be available. Chahar played just one match in the T20 World Cup and has been dropped from the India team since. He was also not in the best of form in IPL 2021 and could not secure retention at Mumbai Indians.

Among pacers, they may look to go after Kagiso Rabada again. If not, they have other options in another former DC player Trent Boult or New Zealand quick Lockie Ferguson.

For their Indian pace option, Avesh Khan will be right at the top of their shortlist. The pacer did brilliantly in IPL 2021, finishing as the second-highest wicket-taker, and DC will want to get him back.

What would the ideal DC XI look like after the IPL 2022 auction?

Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Aiden Markram, Shimron Hetmyer, Abhishek Sharma, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal

