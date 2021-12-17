Three wicketkeeper-batters who will go for big bucks in the IPL 2022 auction

With team retentions announced, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Mega Auction is getting closer and the excitement is building up.

The eight existing franchises decided on and announced their retentions earlier this month. The next step in the process will be the two new teams getting three picks each in a draft before the IPL 2022 auction.

A total of 27 players were retained by the eight teams, with four of them opting to use up all four retentions.

One of the most sought-after positions in the auction is that of the wicketkeeper. While some teams have retained their keepers, others will be in the market for an able gloveman who can also contribute well with the bat.

The Chennai Super Kings will have their talismanic captain MS Dhoni for at least one more season, while the Delhi Capitals also retained Rishabh Pant, who led them in IPL 2021. Kerala gloveman Sanju Samson will continue to lead the Rajasthan Royals as well.

But the rest of the teams have all let go of their wicketkeepers and there will be heavy competition for them at the 2022 IPL auction.

KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Dinesh Karthik and Wriddhiman Saha are some of the Indian glovemen who were not retained. Meanwhile Quinton de Kock, Jonny Bairstow and Nicholas Pooran are among the overseas wicketkeepers who could receive some big bids at the auction.

Here are 3 wicketkeepers who are likely to go for big bucks in the IPL 2022 auction:

#1 KL Rahul

KL Rahul has been one of the most prolific batters in the IPL over the last few seasons.

One of the premier batters in the world in the shortest format of the game, KL Rahul is sure to spark a bidding war should he make it to the IPL 2022 auction.

Rahul has been one of the most prolific run-scorers in the IPL over the past few seasons. His consistency as well as his ability to convert starts into big scores make him one of the most sought-after players in the league.

He has averaged more than 50 in every season from 2018 onwards and has an average of 47.43 in the history of the tournament. Rahul, who was previously captain of the Punjab Kings, will also bring his leadership abilities and experience to the table.

#2 Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan had been a key player for Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2020 title run.

Mumbai Indians opted to retain Suryakumar Yadav over Ishan Kishan, meaning other teams will have the chance to whisk away the swashbuckling southpaw.

Kishan did not keep wickets for MI, preferring to give the gloves to Quinton de Kock, but he is very capable behind the stumps. The youngster offers a left-handed option either at the top or even in the middle of the batting order and has shown his credentials against both spin and pace.

He had a poor season in IPL 2021, but the year before that, he was one of the key reasons behind MI's title run, averaging 57.60 with a strike rate of 145.76. Kishan also made his T20 International (T20I) debut for India earlier this year and played in the 2021 T20 World Cup as well.

At 23, he is set to be a great long-term investment for the team that manages to land him.

#3 Jonny Bairstow

Jonny Bairstow has been in fine form in the IPL since his debut season in 2019.

England gloveman Jonny Bairstow is another top wicketkeeper who will be in demand at the IPL 2022 auction. Destructive with the bat, Bairstow can either open or play in the middle order, giving whichever team he plays options to choose from.

Bairstow was one of the bright spots for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) amid a torrid IPL 2021 season. He averaged 41.33 with a bat and scored at a strike rate of 141.71, though he missed the second half of the season.

Overall, Bairstow has an average of 41.52 and a strike rate of 142.19 over the course of his IPL career. The Englishman is sure to be in demand at the auction and will look to extend his excellent numbers in the IPL.

