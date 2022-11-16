IPL 2023: "Issues in the lower middle-order" - Aakash Chopra suggests DC to secure quality all-rounders in auction

Aakash Chopra has opined that Delhi Capitals (DC) are 'shaping up to be a good squad' as the franchise aims to win their maiden IPL title in the upcoming season.

DC were close in the race for the playoffs in IPL 2022 but eventually fell behind, finishing in the fifth spot in the points table managing seven wins and as many defeats.

The former Indian cricketer highlighted that DC will need to address the middle-order issue from last year and will need to rope in a few all-rounders in the IPL 2023 auction. Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra said,

"Delhi is also shaping up to be a good squad, not bad at all. They were a top-order heavy team last season, and had issues in the lower middle-order after Rishabh Pant at No.4. Now they can either use Yash Dhull in that role or reduce Lalit Yadav's role and find a couple of all-rounders."

DC will target Australian players, reckons Aakash Chopra

Delhi Capitals retained their overseas players with all the big names set to feature in their lineup for the upcoming season.

Australia's David Warner & Mitchell Marsh, West Indies T20 stalwart Rovman Powell and South Africa pacers Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje will once again ply their trade for Delhi in a bid to propel the franchise to their first IPL title.

However, with Ricky Ponting at the helm, Aakash Chopra opined that the franchise could be targeting Australian players for the new season.

"Since Ricky Ponting is there, the chance of Delhi Capitals going after Australian players is very bright. Delhi have Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel, but they should consider adding one more spinner. The thing to note is that, this time the IPL will not be conducted across three or four venues, so you will need specialist bowlers who are adept at bowling in conditions across the country.

DC recently released Shardul Thakur (traded), Tim Seifert, Ashwin Hebbar, Srikar Bharat and Mandeep Singh ahead of the mini-auction in December.

Poll : 0 votes