IPL hopeful Shivam Dubey hits 5 sixes in 5 balls

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
News
126   //    17 Dec 2018, 16:57 IST

Shivam Dubey hit Baroda's spinner Swapnil Singh for 5 sixes in an over (Picture credits: Indian Express
Shivam Dubey hit Baroda's spinner Swapnil Singh for 5 sixes in an over (Picture credits: Indian Express

What's the Story?

The player auctions for the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League will take place tomorrow at Jaipur. With the auction just a day away, a young player from Mumbai named Shivam Dubey, who is being identified as a potential big buy, showcased his wonderful batting ability in an explosive manner in the ongoing season of Ranji Trophy.


In Case You Did Not Know..

Mumbai are facing Baroda in a group stage match of the Ranji Trophy 2018-19 in which star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is also playing in this match. Mumbai have had a cold campaign in the Ranji Trophy thus far as they have failed to win a single match while Baroda are placed in the upper half of the points table.


The Heart of the Matter

Shivam Dubey
Shivam Dubey

After smashing 465 in the first innings, Mumbai bowled out Baroda for 436 runs and got the first innings lead. However, they were reduced to 20/2 in their 2nd innings, and needed a middle-order batsman to step up and deliver. The young left-handed batsman Shivam Dubey grabbed this opportunity with both hands and played a whirlwind knock of 76 runs from just 59 balls.

Dubey's knock included 2 fours and 8 sixes, 5 of which came in an over bowled by Baroda's left-arm spinner Swapnil Singh. Swapnil bowled the last delivery of the over down the leg side.

However, this was not the first time that Shivam has smashed 5 sixes in an over. This young Mumbaikar had taken wily leg-spinner Praveen Tambe to the cleaners in the MPL and had sent 5 off his 6 deliveries out of the park.

What's next?

With the IPL auction set to take place tomorrow, expect one of the eight franchises to bid for this talented left-handed. It would be a dream come true for Dubey if his home franchise Mumbai Indians acquires his services.

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Vinay Chhabaria is a cricket and WWE enthusiast who loves Royal Challengers Bangalore and is a big fan of WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal. He started watching cricket since 2006. The young sports analyst is a former cooking blog owner who shared recipes online. He is also the Mr.Fresher of his college which displays his fantastic personality. Mr.Chhabaria also watches Kabaddi and Tennis.
