IPL Auction 2020: 3 Players Delhi Capitals might release

Rajiv Singh FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 11 Nov 2019, 19:36 IST SHARE

The Delhi Capitals will be looking to release underperforming players ahead of the auction.

Delhi Capitals had a very strong IPL 2019 season. The team finished in 3rd place after losing to Chennai Super Kings in the second qualifier. After a dismal IPL 2018 under the captaincy of Gautam Gambhir, Delhi Capitals made a lot of changes to their squad in the 2019 IPL auction. The team bought a mix of some low-profile and well-known players during the auction.

One of the primary reasons for Delhi Capitals' success in IPL 2019 was its strong Indian core of batsmen and bowlers. Regular Indian Internationals like Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, among others helped them perform at a consistent level throughout the tournament. The team, however, lacked experience in the overseas players' department, which came back to haunt them in the qualifiers.

Ahead of the IPL 2020 auctions, Delhi would want to remove all the loopholes from their squad. They could release some of the players who did not perform according to the expectations in IPL 2019 and replace them by buying some better value for money players.

Here are the 3 players Delhi Capitals are likely to release ahead of the IPL 2020 auctions.

#3 Hanuma Vihari

Delhi would have wanted better performances from the Indian International

M: 2, R: 4

Delhi Capitals purchased right-handed batsman Hanuma Vihari for a price of 2 crores in the IPL 2019 auctions. Vihari was bought to provide solidarity and composure to Delhi's middle order. Having played for India at the highest level, a lot was expected from Vihari by the Delhi Capitals. Vihari failed to live up to the expectations of the team. He managed to score just 4 runs in the 2 matches that he played.

Vihari was subject to a lot of stick from the fans when he failed to take the team over the line in a fairly easy run chase versus the Kolkata Knight Riders. It is highly unlikely that Delhi Capitals will retain Hanuma Vihari after a poor season.

1 / 3 NEXT