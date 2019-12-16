IPL auction 2020: 3 players with base price of Rs. 2 crore who could go unsold

Mitchell Marsh

The player list for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 auction was recently released. As many as 332 players will compete for 73 spots at the auction to be held for the first time in Kolkata on 19 December. Of the 332 players, 186 are Indian, 143 foreigners, and three from associate nations.

Seven players, all overseas ones, have listed their name for the auction at a base price of Rs. 2 crore. Prominent names from them include Pat Cummins, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell and Dale Steyn.

Among Indians, Robin Uthappa, who was released by Kolkata Knight Riders, has put his name in the auction list at a base price of Rs. 1.5 crore. Eoin Morgan, Jason Roy, Chris Woakes and Chris Morris are other big names in the Rs. 1.5 crore bracket. Further, Piyush Chawla, Yusuf Pathan and Jaydev Unadkat will enter the auction with base price of Rs. 1 crore.

Here, we take a look at three names with a base price of Rs. 2 crore who are likely to go unsold.

#1 Josh Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood

Aussie medium pacer Josh Hazlewood is currently making headlines after being ruled out of the Boxing Day Test due to a hamstring injury he picked up at Perth against New Zealand. He has listed himself at a base price of Rs. 2 crore, but it is highly unlikely that any of the franchises would opt for him at that high a price.

Hazlewood is a classic line and length Test bowler, who has been a fantastic replacement for the legendary Glenn McGrath - who did a similar job for the Aussies for over a decade. However, Hazlewood doesn’t offer much as far as T20s are concerned.

He last played a T20I for Australia in March 2016. Also, in his overall T20 career, he has only featured in 30 games, in which he has claimed 37 wickets at a strike rate of 18.7.

At the 2018 auction as well, Hazlewood went unsold at a base price of Rs. 2 crore.

