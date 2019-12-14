IPL Auction 2020: 3 top Mzansi Super League performers who could get huge bids

Janneman Malan

The second season of Mzansi Super League will see Paarl Rocks and Tshwane Spartans battle it out in the final on the 16th of December. South Africa's domestic T20 league will be on the radar of the IPL franchises. MSL will be the latest T20 league which will conclude before the IPL auction and the top performers from the league will surely make their case stronger to get huge bids in the auction.

The current form always plays a key role in helping players get their respective contracts in the IPL. Ergo, the players in good form will definitely get the advantage in the auction, which will take place in Kolkata on the 19th of December.

All the teams will come into the auction with their planning and strategy. It is well said that half of the battle is won or lost in the auction and all the teams will look to fill in their missing pieces.

On that note, we take a look at three top performers from MSL 2019 who can get huge bids.

#3 Dale Steyn

Dale Steyn

South Africa's veteran pacer Dale Steyn was at his best in the Mzansi Super League while playing for Cape Town Blitz. Steyn scalped 15 wickets in the eight matches of the tourney he played at an average of 15.13 and a strike rate of 12.8. Furthermore, the ace paceman conceded his runs at an economy rate of 7.09.

Steyn was earlier released by Royal Challengers Bangalore and he has been shortlist at a base price of ₹2 crore. The talisman had scalped four wickets in the two matches of IPL 2019 for RCB before he was ruled out with an injury. Thus, he had straight away made an impact with his bowling.

Steyn has all the experience under his belt and it won't be a surprise if he gets a big bid in the auction.

