IPL Auction 2020: Mushfiqur Rahim says IPL Authorities requested him to put his name in the auction

Dec 22, 2019

Mushfiqur Rahim went unsold in IPL Auction 2020

What's the story?

Former Bangladesh skipper, Mushfiqur Rahim reacted to him going unsold in the IPL Auction 2020. As per the wicket-keeper batsman, he did not wish to put his name in the auction pool, however, the IPL authorities sent him a request to register himself for the event.

The background

Mushfiqur Rahim has been a major reason behind the rise of Bangladesh Cricket. He has played three main roles for his nation. Rahim has been a valuable batsman for the side besides keeping the wickets for his team. The Bangladeshi star also led his team for a long period of time. However, he has never earned an IPL contract in the last 13 years. Just like Rahim, Bangladesh's left-arm seam bowler Mustafizur Rahman also went unsold in the auction.

The heart of the matter

Talking to the reporters on Sunday (22nd December), Rahim reflected his views on his and his compatriot Mustafizur Rahman's auctions and said:

"Things like this (being picked or snubbed in the IPL auction table) either happen or they don't but it doesn't bother me too much. I had some hope but it didn't happen. Life moves on. I have never taken it seriously. Now we are playing in BPL and I want to focus on it."

He also disclosed that the IPL Authorities had sent him a request to put his name in the auction as Rahim had zero interest in the event. He continued:

"To be honest, I didn't want to send my name at first because I thought no one is going to pick me. So there was no point in keeping my name there. But when they (IPL authorities) sent in the request, I thought there may be some chance this time. It did not happen but it is not in my control. It is not a big issue for me. I don't know a lot about it. I got to know from (media) about which franchises might be interested. I don't know anything other than that."

What's next?

Mushfiqur Rahim is currently playing for the Khulna Tigers in Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20. The Tigers have won three of their four matches so far and hold the second position on the points table.