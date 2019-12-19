IPL Auction 2020: Parth Jindal reveals why Delhi Capitals bid aggressively for Shimron Hetmyer

Shimron Hetmyer will play for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020

What's the story?

Delhi Capitals' chairman, Parth Jindal opened up on the signing of Shimron Hetmyer during the break of IPL Auction 2020. Jindal explained that Delhi could not land Glenn Maxwell in the auction hence, they bid aggressively for the West Indian batsman.

The background

Delhi Capitals had gained a lot of Indian talent during the trade window but the side lacked talented foreign players. Thus, they first tried to buy their alumnus Glenn Maxwell back. The Capitals fought an intense bidding war with Kings XI Punjab to sign the Australian all-rounder. They submitted a massive bid of ₹10.50 crore for him however, Kings XI outbid them and won the war.

Later in the auction, the Capitals went after West Indies' left-handed batsman, Shimron Hetmyer. This time, they faced competition from Rajasthan Royals. Ultimately, Delhi signed him for a price of ₹7.75 crore.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to the official broadcasters of the auction Star Sports during the high tea break, Parth Jindal said,

"Maxwell was very much part of our plans...but when he went out of our budget, we went for Hetmyer."

The chairman of the Delhi-based IPL franchise also remarked that the team's head coach, Ricky Ponting will have plenty to choose from because of the enormous talent present in the Delhi camp. He said,

"We have plenty of batting options. Which is great depending on form....Ricky has enough to choose from."

What's next?

Delhi Capitals have a stellar batting line-up for IPL 2020. Hence, it will be exciting to see how they fare in the upcoming IPL season.