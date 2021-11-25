3 Uttar Pradesh players who impressed in SMAT 2021 and could earn a contract from Lucknow team at IPL Auction 2022

IPL Auction 2022 is set to take place soon, and all eyes will be on the two new teams in the competition. Ahead of IPL Auction 2022, the BCCI announced Lucknow and Ahmedabad as the two new cities joining the league.

Thanks to this decision, the demand for quality Indian players will increase at the IPL Auction 2022. Most importantly, the new franchises will look to form a loyal fanbase, and signing some local stars will be a good strategy in that direction.

Lucknow will aim to form a strong squad at IPL Auction 2022

The Lucknow team is the first to represent Uttar Pradesh in IPL's history. Over the years, Uttar Pradesh has given some brilliant talent to the country, including the likes of Suresh Raina, Praveen Kumar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav.

Speaking of Uttar Pradesh, the state's team recently participated in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22. Uttar Pradesh finished fourth in Elite Group E, registering two wins in five matches.

There were some impressive performers from the Uttar Pradesh team, and here are three players whom the Lucknow franchise could target at the IPL Auction 2022.

#1 Rinku Singh

Left-handed middle-order batter Rinku Singh has represented the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Punjab Kings in the IPL before. He brought his IPL experience to the fore in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 and ended the tournament as his team's best batter.

Rinku aggregated 187 runs in five innings at an average of 93.50. The 24-year-old registered two half-centuries and batted at a strike rate of 146.09. Notably, he smacked 10 fours and 11 sixes.

His performance may have impressed the Lucknow team owners, and the franchise could target him at the IPL Auction 2022.

#2 Shivam Mavi

Shivam Mavi was a part of the India U-19s squad that won the ICC U-19 World Cup 2018

Shivam Mavi was the highest wicket-taker for Uttar Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22. The right-arm pacer scalped six wickets in five matches at an economy rate of 6.66.

Mavi has been part of the Kolkata Knight Riders squad in the IPL for quite some time. However, according to reports, the Kolkata-based franchise may not retain him ahead of IPL Auction 2022.

Hence, Mavi may be part of the auction pool, and it should not be a surprise if the Lucknow franchise signs him.

#3 Ankit Rajpoot

Ankit Rajpoot picked up four wickets for Uttar Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22. The right-arm pacer has previously played for the Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals in the IPL.

Rajpoot is one of the few bowlers to have taken a five-wicket haul in the IPL. His economy rate in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 was 7.55.

Since he has experience playing in the IPL, the Lucknow franchise could pick him in their squad at IPL Auction 2022.

