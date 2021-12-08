5 players who could bag a contract at IPL Auction 2022 by impressing in LPL

IPL Auction 2022 is expected to take place next month. Just before the mega auction, some of the biggest names in world cricket have reached Sri Lanka to participate in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2021.

The inaugural edition of the Lanka Premier League took place last year, with the Jaffna Stallions emerging as champions. However, due to some off-field reasons, four of the five LPL franchises that participated last year underwent a change.

The Jaffna Kings, Colombo Stars, Dambulla Giants and Kandy Warriors are the new teams in the LPL. Galle Gladiators are the only franchise that played in LPL 2020 and are a part of the upcoming season as well.

Despite the multiple changes in teams and squads, fans expect high-quality cricket action in the Lanka Premier League.

On that note, let's take a look at five names who could bag a contract at IPL Auction 2022 if they impress the franchise owners by performing well in the LPL.

#1 Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Galle Gladiators

Galle Gladiators skipper Bhanuka Rajapaksa performed well in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 and the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021. Although his teams, Sri Lanka and Chennai Braves, could not win the two tournaments, Rajapaksa's performances impressed the fans.

The top-order batter has scored 1,813 runs in his T20 career so far, smashing 10 fifties, at a batting strike rate of 135.80.

If he performs well in the LPL, there is no reason why he cannot earn his first contract at IPL Auction 2022.

#2 Tom Banton, Colombo Stars

Colombo Stars wicket-keeper batter Tom Banton made his IPL debut in 2020 but opted out of the 2021 season due to personal reasons. He is likely to participate in the IPL Auction 2022.

Like Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Banton was fantastic in the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021. The right-handed batter played an important role in the Deccan Gladiators' championship win.

It will be interesting to see if he can continue in the same vein in LPL 2021.

#3 Wanindu Hasaranga, Jaffna Kings

Jaffna Kings all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga made his IPL debut for the Royal Challengers Bangalore earlier this year. However, he could not cement his place and was released ahead of IPL Auction 2022.

Hasaranga was the highest wicket-taker in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Post that tournament, he won the Player of the Series award in the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021. The all-rounder will now aim to continue his fine form for the Jaffna Kings and emerge as one of the top picks at IPL Auction 2022.

#4 Charith Asalanka, Kandy Warriors

Charith Asalanka was a surprise performer for Sri Lanka in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. His magnificent performances helped him earn a place in the Team of the Tournament.

Asalanka is a member of the Kandy Warriors squad in the ongoing Lanka Premier League. Quite a few IPL franchises would keep an eye on him, and if he performs consistently, he could bag a deal at IPL Auction 2022.

#5 Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Jaffna Kings

Jaffna Kings batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz has made a name for himself with his explosive batting performances. The 20-year-old has scored 1,285 runs in 54 T20 innings at a strike rate of 148.72.

Also Read Article Continues below

Gurbaz could be a decent back-up wicket-keeper batter for any IPL franchise. He made it to the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Final as part of the Delhi Bulls squad earlier this month. The Afghanistan star will try to score big in the LPL 2021 and strengthen his chances of earning a deal at IPL Auction 2022.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee