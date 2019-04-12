IPL History: 5 famous cricketers who we may not know once played in the IPL

ram FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 13 // 12 Apr 2019, 17:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sanjay Bangar, the Indian batting coach was part of two IPL seasons

The Indian Premier League is an incredible amalgamation of skill and expertise. Over the years many players tried their luck in the cash-rich league. While a few cricketers have been responsible for taking the IPL label to a whole new degree, some slumped to live up to their flair.

In this article, we are going to pick a list of five players who belong to that category. But before that, let's review the criteria's used for selecting the players.

He should be a successful cricketer in the International format. He should have played less than five matches in the Indian Premier League. He shouldn't be an active player in the IPL.

So, let's begin.

#5 Darren Lehmann (Australia)

Darren Lehman

Darren Lehmann was known for his unorthodox batting style and bizarre bowling action. He was a vital cog in the Australian all-round department during early 2000. Darren Lehman was a member of Australian side when they won the World Cup title in 1999 and 2003.

Owing to his mastery and expertise in the limited overs cricket, Lehman was picked up by Rajasthan Royals in the first edition of the Indian Premier League in 2008. His team was considered as the weakest one in the tournament. But Rajasthan Royals had a great journey in the meet and eventually triumphed in the finals. However, Lehman got only a few opportunities to represent Rajasthan Royals. Out of his limited two matches, the southpaw scored just 18 runs. After such mediocre performances, none of the franchise showed interest in Lehmann. Still, he made a come back in the league as the coach of Deccan Chargers in 2009 where he helped the squad to win the title.

IPL Stats

Matches: 2 Runs: 18 Average: 9 Strike Rate: 100.00 High Score: 17

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement