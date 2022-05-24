IPL riches backed by international stars; calls to overturn David Warner ban

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is now firmly established as one of the most important parts of India's enviable depth in its cricket set-up. It's a league that offers a huge financial boost for the sport and an enormous increase in fan interest, as well as a big improvement for India's playing depth.

The biggest cog in the league's high productivity, however, is the availability of international-quality stars, both homegrown prospects and overseas imports.

When the league began 15 seasons back in 2008, some of India's most notable names, including the quietly thoughtful MS Dhoni - who still exerts tremendous influence - were squarely in the frame for their respective franchises.

Some of the biggest Indian names in world cricket have dominated the IPL history books, with Virat Kohli (6592 runs as of May 24, 2022), Shikhar Dhawan (6244), and Rohit Sharma (5879) the three-highest run scorers in the tournament's history.

On the bowling front, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harbhajan Singh, and Jasprit Bumrah are all amongst the top ten highest wicket-takers in the tournament's history.

18 - Rohit Sharma

17 - MS Dhoni

16 - Yusuf Pathan

14 - Virat Kohli

14 - Suresh Raina



Next on the all-time run-scorers list is David Warner (5881), who also took this year's IPL 2022 competition by storm.

Warner, whose team Delhi Capitals failed to make the playoffs, is currently the seventh-highest run scorer in IPL 2022, with a run tally of 432 and a batting average of 48.00. Importantly, he holds this status after just 12 innings, with those ahead of him having batted at least 13 or 14 innings in the tournament.

#IPL2022 Only David Warner has had more 500+ run seasons than KL Rahul Only David Warner has had more 500+ run seasons than KL Rahul#IPL2022 https://t.co/Q5XQXBaigD

Calls for Warner's leadership ban to end

The availability of international stars for the IPL is, of course, aided by a significant gap in the international calendar. It is a two-way street, whereby the sheer stature of these players boosts the league, while the league boosts the players' financial outcomes.

But it is effectively a novelty if international stars are to lineup in Australia's Big Bash League, becoming laughable when Steve Smith was barred from playing for the Sixers earlier in the year.

It's clear what international stars can do for the IPL. It creates quality cricket, fan excitement, engagement, and brand awareness, and immediately establishes the legitimacy of the competition.

But other domestic leagues, especially Warner's home tournament, the BBL, need to consider a revamp of their fixtures to maximize the availability of international players - whether they be Australian or overseas players.

Warner acts as the perfect catalyst to reboot the BBL and knock it back into the top echelons of domestic T20 leagues around the world. His T20 credentials are clear, having won last year's Player of the Tournament in the T20 World Cup and leading SunRisers Hyderabad to success in past seasons.

Former Australian and IPL player Shane Watson explained that Warner has now been severely punished for his actions and that he should be able to lead the Australian and/or a BBL team.

“Yes he made a mistake, and was involved in a big mistake in Australian cricket but he’s been severely punished in so many ways across the board, whether it’s been the way they just hung him out to dry, the financial impact that it had on him as well. Just publicly, he’s been absolutely smashed across the board so he’s definitely done his time. Everyone makes mistakes. Some are more public than others and some are a little bit worse than others, but you’re allowed to forgive. I think it’s absurd that he’s not allowed to captain a team whether it’s a Big Bash team or whether it’s an Australian team if he’s the right person at the right time," Watson said speaking to the Grade Cricketer podcast.

The BBL is also struggling to replicate the cult heroes of the past, and is experiencing a lull in outgoing Australian players who play in the BBL post-retirement.

There is scope to find a new window for the tournament that permits Australian players to feature heavily, as well as recruit international stars while they are not on international duty.

