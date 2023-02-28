Irani Cup 2022-23, Madhya Pradesh vs Rest of India: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Madhya Pradesh and the Rest of India (ROI) are set to lock horns in the Irani Cup 2022-23 match slated to start on Wednesday, March 1 at Captain Roop Singh Stadium in Gwalior.

Rest of India will be captained by Mayank Agarwal, who will also be looking to put in a strong showing to break back into the national team. ROI were earlier dealt with a blow after Sarfaraz Khan was ruled out due to a finger injury.

Baba Indrajith was roped in as a replacement for Sarfaraz, who has been a prolific run-scorer in India’s domestic circuit. Spinner Mayank Markande also won’t be a part of the upcoming first-class match.

Markande sustained an injury on his right index finger during training. Mumbai all-rounder Shams Mulani was included as his replacement by the All-India Senior Selection Committee.

The focus will be on Rajat Patidar, who got his maiden India call-up against South Africa last year. The likes of Venkatesh Iyer, Avesh Khan and Kumar Kartikeya need to step up for Madhya Pradesh as well.

Madhya Pradesh vs Rest of India Match Details:

Match: Madhya Pradesh vs Rest of India, Irani Cup 2022-23

Date and Time: March 1 - 5, 2023, 09:30 AM IST

Venue: Captain Roop Singh Stadium, Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh vs Rest of India Pitch Report

Gwalior's pitch is an excellent one for batting. Spinners may come into play as the match progresses. Batting first after winning the toss should be the way forward.

Madhya Pradesh vs Rest of India Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Playing conditions will be hot and the sun will be out throughout. Temperatures will be around the 34-degree Celsius mark.

Madhya Pradesh vs Rest of India Probable XIs

Madhya Pradesh

Himanshu Mantri (c & wk), Rajat Patidar, Yash Dubey, Harsh Gawli, Shubham Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Aman Solanki, Kumar Kartikeya, Avesh Khan, Gaurav Yadav

Rest of India

Mayank Agarwal (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Yash Dhull, Harvik Desai, Upendra Yadav (wk), Shams Mulani, Mukesh Kumar, Chetan Sakariya, Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar

Madhya Pradesh vs Rest of India Match Prediction

Rest of India have a strong team at their disposal. Although they don’t have Sarfaraz Khan due to injury, his replacement Baba Indrajith can’t be underestimated. Rest of India are firm favorites to win the match.

Prediction: Rest of India to win the match.

Madhya Pradesh vs Rest of India Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar

