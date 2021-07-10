When and where to watch Ireland vs. South Africa ODI series?

The Ireland vs. South Africa ODI series begins tomorrow in Dublin. This series is part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. South Africa is currently last in the standings, while Ireland is in 10th place.

The Proteas have nine points to their name after one series, whereas the Irish team has earned 20 points from three series.

A victory in the Ireland vs. South Africa series could take the two teams closer to the top 8. Here's a look at this brief series' schedule:

1st ODI - July 11, 3:15 PM IST (10:45 AM Local Time)

2nd ODI - July 13, 3:15 PM IST (10:45 AM Local Time)

3rd ODI - July 16, 3:15 PM IST (10:45 AM Local Time)

FanCode to live stream Ireland vs. South Africa ODI series in India

Andy Balbirnie will captain the home side in the Ireland vs. South Africa ODI series

FanCode has acquired the rights to live stream all three matches of the Ireland vs. South Africa ODI series in India. Fans in South Africa can enjoy three ODI matches on SuperSport.

Hey, we will be streaming Ireland vs South Africa matches on FanCode. Go ahead and download the app from here: https://t.co/NhBMDBKbrf. — FanCode (@FanCode) July 10, 2021

India: FanCode (Live Streaming)

South Africa: SuperSport

🏏 Full focus ahead of the opening ODI against @cricketireland



📺 Catch all the action LIVE on SuperSport 212 from Sunday, 11 July#IREvSA #ThatsOurGame pic.twitter.com/4ydRvgTw5w — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) July 10, 2021

Players to watch out for in the Ireland vs. South Africa ODI series

South Africa has named a full-strength squad for the series against Ireland. The likes of Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi are part of this squad.

All eyes will be on wicketkeeper-batter De Kock, who was the leading run-getter in the recently-concluded T20I series against the West Indies.

Meanwhile, Ireland will expect their experienced all-rounder Paul Stirling to bring his 'A' game to the table in this series. Stirling has played 128 ODIs in his career, aggregating 4,823 runs and picking up 43 wickets for his country.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar