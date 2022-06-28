IRE vs IND 2022: Predicting 3 bowlers who might pick up the most wickets in today's 2nd T20I 

After a rain-affected first T20I, Ireland and India are set to lock horns with each other in the second T20I at The Village in Dublin on Tuesday (June 28).

India, captained by premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya, started their journey on a winning note, taking a 1-0 lead following a seven-wicket victory on Sunday. After being asked to chase down 109 in a 12-over game, the Men in Blue won with 16 balls to spare.

It was an all-round effort from the visitors. Four bowlers in Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Pandya, Avesh Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal took one wicket apiece. On the batting front, blistering cameos from Ishan Kishan and Hardik, alongside Deepak Hooda's 47* off 29, guided India home.

The hosts will be eager to level and finish the series on a high. With a spirited Irish performance, the game might not be a cakewalk for India in Dublin tonight. As far as conditions are concerned, rain and overcast weather is expected once again today.

On that note, let's look at three bowlers who might pick up the most wickets in the second T20I between India and Ireland.

#3 Bhuvneshwar Kumar (India)

While he may not have the express pace of Umran Malik or Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar excels in bowling tight lines with great shape and movement.

He is the 'Swing King' for India and has a habit of providing the Men in Blue with terrific starts. He did the same in the previous encounter as well, cleaning up Irish skipper Andy Balbirnie in the very first over of the game. With that scalp, Bhuvneshwar became the player with the most T20I wickets (34) in the powerplay.

In 10 T20Is this year, Bhuvneshwar has picked up 12 wickets at a brilliant economy of 6.6. The onus will once again be on the right-arm pacer to give India a successful start and utilize the overhead conditions in Dublin.

#2 Craig Young (Ireland)

With his precise line and gentle swing, Craig Young was Ireland's best bowler on show on Sunday. The pacer dismissed in-form Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav in consecutive deliveries to bring his side back into the game.

Young has been in top form this year. In just seven T20Is, the right-armer has picked up as many as 16 wickets at an immaculate average of under 11 and an economy of 6.7.

While Ireland have some great talented pacers, Young has been part of the setup since 2015. He will once again hold the key for the hosts in the second T20I.

#1 Yuzvendra Chahal (India)

Yuzvendra Chahal @yuzi_chahal A good first win under the belt for us. Onto the next one A good first win under the belt for us. Onto the next one 🇮🇳 https://t.co/ORiogindlr

Irrespective of the conditions, Yuzvendra Chahal is a skilful bowler who can be as effective as anyone on a consistent basis. After a successful IPL 2022 with the Rajasthan Royals (RR), the leg-spinner enjoyed decent success in the five-match T20I series against South Africa.

Chahal spun a web around the Irish batters and leaked just 11 runs in his three overs while picking up a wicket in the last game. He was even adjudged as the Player of the Match for his match-winning spell.

Chahal will look to dominate the middle phase of the second T20I as well and be amongst the wickets for India.

