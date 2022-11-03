IRE vs NZ Match Prediction: Who will win today's T20 World Cup 2022 match?

The two teams involved in the Ireland vs New Zealand Super 12 clash of the 2022 T20 World Cup will have taken contrasting paths to get to the Adelaide Oval on Friday, November 4.

New Zealand took an early lead in the Group 1 race to the semi-finals, thrashing Australia to kick off the T20 World Cup and following it up with a comprehensive win over Sri Lanka. In between the two wins was a washout against Afghanistan, while the Kiwis come into this contest on the back of a loss to England.

Ireland, on the other hand, slayed England to make a splash in the Super 12 stage, but losses to Australia and Sri Lanka curtailed their hopes of something dramatic. The only result Ireland have had in common with the Kiwis is their no-result against Afghanistan.

If Ireland can pull off the impossible on Friday, both England and Australia will be licking their lips at the prospect of making the semis of the T20 World Cup. New Zealand, on the other hand, will want to nip the three-way race in the bud and seal a knockout spot, something that doesn't seem improbable given their splendid net run rate.

Can the Black Caps make another ICC tournament semi-finals? Or will Ireland topple another giant of the game?

Ireland vs New Zealand Today Match Prediction - Who will win today's T20 World Cup match between Ireland and New Zealand?

Since their batting heroics against the Aussies, New Zealand have cooled down a bit. Finn Allen hasn't looked too comfortable without pace on the ball in the powerplay, while Devon Conway has dug himself into a hole in each of his last two innings. The success of their opening partnership is of great importance to the Kiwis, since captain Kane Williamson isn't one to switch gears easily at No. 3.

Glenn Phillips has put the batting unit on his broad shoulders, but it's easy to see that the likes of Allen, Conway and Daryl Mitchell need to step up once again. Ireland may not have reliable powerplay spinners, but they could choose to employ George Dockrell upfront against Allen despite the negative Conway match-up.

Mark Adair bowled a horribly expensive spell against Australia even as Barry McCarthy scalped three wickets. Josh Little has been in good form in the T20 World Cup, but do Ireland have the bowling resources to set the cat amongst the Kiwi pigeons?

Paul Stirling, barring one sizeable contribution in the first round, has been a massive disappointment. Lorcan Tucker played some sumptuous shots against Australia and has been a particular standout throughout the tournament, but big names like Harry Tector haven't found their bearings Down Under.

While Ireland are a cohesive unit who can beat any opposition on their day, New Zealand are better equipped to come away with two points on Friday. Williamson and Co. should be able to hold their nerve under pressure and seal a final-four spot.

IRE vs NZ Match Prediction: New Zealand to win today

