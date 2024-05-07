Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup 2024 is a List A tournament organized by Cricket Ireland. The tournament is scheduled to start on Thursday, May 9, and will conclude on Wednesday, September 11. It will be the 12th edition of the Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup.

The five-month tournament will witness the four domestic teams competing in a total of 12 matches. Each team will face the other three teams twice in the league phase. The team that will finish in the top place will be declared the winner.

The four domestic teams that will be a part of the tournament are: Northern Knights, North West Warriors, Leinster Lightning, and Munster Reds. The matches will take place at six venues: Stormont, Sandymount, Bready, Wicklow, Cork, and Eglinton.

Northern Knights are the defending champions. They finished in first place with three wins in six matches. One of their matches ended in a no-result. Leinster Lightning were in second place last time around and won three out of six matches.

Munster Reds and North West Warriors finished in the last two places. They won three and two matches, respectively.

Leinster Lightning are the most successful team in the history of the Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup. They have won the tournament on eight occasions. North West Warriors are the only team that is yet to win the Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup.

Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Thursday, May 9

Match 1 - Northern Knights vs North West Warriors, Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast, 03:15 PM

Thursday, May 16

Match 2 - Leinster Lightning vs Munster Reds, Oak Hill Cricket Club, Wicklow, 03:15 PM

Wednesday, May 22

Match 3 - North West Warriors vs Leinster Lightning, Bready Cricket Club, Bready, 03:15 PM

Wednesday, May 29

Match 4 - Northern Knights vs Munster Reds, Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast, 03:15 PM

Wednesday, June 5

Match 5 - Munster Reds vs North West Warriors, Oak Hill Cricket Club, Wicklow, 03:15 PM

Match 6 - Northern Knights vs Leinster Lightning, Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast, 03:15 PM

Thursday, August 8

Match 7 - Munster Reds vs Leinster Lightning, Mardyke Cricket Club, Cork, 03:15 PM

Thursday, August 15

Match 8 - North West Warriors vs Northern Knights, Eglinton Cricket Club, Eglinton, 03:15 PM

Thursday, August 22

Match 9 - Munster Reds vs Northern Knights, Mardyke Cricket Club, Cork, 03:15 PM

Thursday, August 29

Match 10 - Leinster Lightning vs North West Warriors, Pembroke Cricket Club, Sandymount, Dublin, 03:15 PM

Thursday, September 5

Match 11 - North West Warriors vs Munster Reds, Bready Cricket Club, Bready, 03:15 PM

Wednesday, September 11

Match 12 - Leinster Lightning vs Northern Knights, Oak Hill Cricket Club, Wicklow, 03:15 PM

Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming- FanCode

Live Telecast- N/A

Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup 2024: Full Squads

Northern Knights

Benjamin Calitz, Jake Egan, James McCollum, Matthew Humphreys, Paul Stirling, Ross Adair, Sam Topping, Cade Carmichael, Cian Robertson, Morgan Topping, Ruhan Pretorius, Neil Rock (Wk), Mark Adair ( c ), Matthew Foster, Theo van Woerkom, Thomas Mayes, Tyron Koen

North West Warriors

Cameron Melly, Gavin Roulston, William McClintock, Andy McBrine ( c ), Jared Wilson, Liam Doherty, Robbie Millar, Scott MacBeth, Shane Getkate, Trent McKeegan, Stephen Doheny (Wk), Conor Olphert, Craig Young, Graham Hume, Harry Zimmermann, Ryan MacBeth

Leinster Lightning

Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Philippus le Roux, Tim Tector, Chris DeFreitas, Gavin Hoey, George Dockrell ( c ), John McNally, Mikey O'Reilly, Seamus Lynch, Adam Rosslee (Wk), Lorcan Tucker, Amish Sidhu, Barry McCarthy, Byron McDonough, David Delany, Fionn Hand, Joshua Little, Oliver Riley, Reuben Wilson, Sam Harbinson

Munster Reds

Brandon Kruger, Liam McCarthy, Matt Ford, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Jordan Neill, Nicolaj Damgaard, Ryan Joyce, Peter Moor (c) & (Wk), Ryan Hunter, Alistair Frost, Ben White, Josh Manley, Matthew Weldon, Mike Frost, Sean McNicholl, Tyrone Kane, Zubair Khan

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback