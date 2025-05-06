Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, organized by Cricket Ireland, is scheduled to commence on Wednesday, May 7, and will conclude on Wednesday, August 27. The tournament will feature 12 matches, taking place across five venues in Wicklow, Belfast, Cork, Bready, and Eglinton. Four teams—Leinster Lightning, Munster Reds, Northern Knights, and North West Warriors—will compete in a double round-robin format, with each team playing six matches.

In the previous edition, Leinster Lightning triumphed over Northern Knights by nine wickets, comfortably chasing down a target of 154 runs. Leinster Lightning hold the distinction of being the most successful team in the history of the competition, with nine titles to their name. Northern Knights have won the tournament twice, while North West Warriors claimed one title. Munster Reds, who made their debut in 2021, are yet to secure their first trophy.

Notable players to watch out for in the 2025 edition include George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Harry Tector, Craig Young, and Ross Adair, all of whom bring considerable experience and skill to their respective teams. This year’s tournament promises to deliver competitive cricket, as each team looks to make its mark in the race for the prestigious title.

On that note, let's take a look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, and match timings:

Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Wednesday, May 7

Match 1 - Leinster Lightning vs Munster Reds, Oak Hill Cricket Club, Wicklow, 03:15 PM

Match 2 – Northern Knights vs North West Warriors, Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast, 03:15 PM

Tuesday, May 13

Match 3 – Leinster Lightning vs Northern Knights, Oak Hill Cricket Club, Wicklow, 03:15 PM

Match 4 – Munster Reds vs North West Warriors, Mardyke Cricket Club, Cork, 03:15 PM

Friday, May 15

Match 5 – Leinster Lightning vs North West Warriors, Oak Hill Cricket Club, Wicklow, 03:15 PM

Match 6 – Northern Knights vs Munster Reds, Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast, 03:15 PM

Wednesday, August 13

Match 7 – Munster Reds vs Leinster Lightning, Mardyke Cricket Club, Cork, 03:15 PM

Match 8 – North West Warriors vs Northern Knights, Bready Cricket Club, Bready, 03:15 PM

Thursday, August 20

Match 9 – Northern Knights vs Leinster Lightning, Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast, 03:15 PM

Match 10 – North West Warriors vs Munster Reds, Woodvale Road, Eglinton, 03:15 PM

Wednesday, August 27

Match 11 – North West Warriors vs Leinster Lightning, Bready Cricket Club, Bready, 03:15 PM

Match 12 – Munster Reds vs Northern Knights, Mardyke Cricket Club, Cork, 03:15 PM

Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India will be able to access live streaming of the Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup 2025 via the Fancode app and website.

Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup 2025: Full Squads

Leinster Lightning

Canada v Ireland - ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 - Source: Getty

Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, George Dockrell, Fionn Hand, David Delany, Gavin Hoey, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Christopher De Freitas, Dylan Lues, Seamus Lynch, Jai Moondra, Nasir Totakhil, Adam Rosslee, Tim Tector, Reuben Wilson

North West Warriors

Ireland v Scotland - ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier Zimbabwe 2023 - Source: Getty

Andy Balbirnie, Scott MacBeth, Andy McBrine, Graham Hume, Ryan MacBeth, Conor Olphert, Jared Wilson, Craig Young, Liam Doherty, Jake Egan, Josh Wilson, Cameron Melly, Robbie Millar, David O'Sullivan, Gavin Roulston, Sam Topping, Sam Willemse

Munster Reds

Canada v Ireland - ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 - Source: Getty

Stephen Doheny, Kian Hilton, Philippus le Roux, Peter Moor, Suliman Safi, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, John McNally, Michael Frost, Josh Manley, Liam McCarthy, Oliver Riley, Ben White, Mark Andrianatos, Brandon Kruger, Byron McDonough, Swapnil Modgill, Nabeel Anjum, Thorne Prophet, Matthew Weldon, Zubair Khan

Northern Knights

Ireland v Pakistan - Floki Men's T20 International Series - Match Three - Source: Getty

Ross Adair, James McCollum, Jordan Neill, Neil Rock, Mark Adair, Paul Stirling, Matthew Foster, Matthew Humphreys, Thomas Mayes, Benjamin Calitz, Cade Carmichael, Harry Dyer, Adam Kennedy, Adam Leckey, Ruhan Pretorius, Cian Robertson, Morgan Topping

