Ireland's 3 best T20 bowling performances vs India ft. Mark Adair

Ireland will have an opportunity to open their account against India in T20Is, when the two sides clash on Wednesday, June 5, in the eighth match of T20 World Cup 2024 in New York. It will be the first game for both countries in the showpiece event, and a solid start can work wonders for both.

In terms of head-to-head, India have dominated the Irish and enjoy a 7-0 record in the format. To change the record, it will be crucial for Ireland to be effective with their bowling performances to put the Indian team under pressure.

On that note, let's take a look at the three finest bowling performances by an Irish bowler against India in the shortest format.

#3 Mark Adair - 3/42, 2022

On June 28, 2022, Ireland met India in Dublin in the final game of a two-match T20I series. The Men in Blue were coming off a convincing seven-wicket victory in the first match and looked in supreme confidence. However, the home side were also in high spirits to level the series.

The Hardik Pandya-led Indian team won the toss and opted to bat. The third over saw Ishan Kishan charge Mark Adair, but could only find an edge, which was caught by keeper, Lorcan Tucker.

However, Sanju Samson and Deepak Hooda drove the visitors at a handsome rate and took them to the three-figure mark in less than 11 overs.

The 17th over saw Samson start with a maximum towards the deep fine-leg region. But, the next ball saw Adair breach the defense of Samson (77) with a perfectly executed yorker to break the 176-run stand.

Then, Hooda departed for a terrific 104 off 57 balls in the following over. In the last over, Harshal Patel was bowled by Adair's slower delivery, while India posted 225 on the board. Adair finished with figures of 3/42 off four overs.

In response, Ireland got off to a strong start with Paul Stirling (40) and Andy Balbirnie (60). Then, Harry Tector (39) provided strong support to keep the team in the hunt. With 17 runs needed off the last over, George Dockrell (34*) and Adair (23*) tried well, but Ireland fell short just by four runs.

#2 Kevin O'Brien - 3/40, 2018

After a 76-run hammering in the first game, Ireland locked horns with India in the second and final game of the bilateral series in Dublin. Interestingly, captain Virat Kohli promoted himself to open in this game alongside KL Rahul. The team management provided rest to regular openers, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan.

Irish pacer Peter Chase secured an important wicket of Kohli (9), who played a loose shot, only to get holed out at the square leg region in the third over.

However, the skilful pair of Rahul and Suresh Raina were up to their task to build a strong partnership and bolster India's chances of a clean sweep. Both batters assessed the conditions and played a positive brand of cricket to cross the 100-run mark in 10 overs.

The introduction of Kevin O'Brien in the 13th over immediately reaped fruit, as he secured a caught-and-bowled dismissal of Rahul (70) and broke a 106-run stand. The same over saw Rohit Sharma (0) play an uppish shot and get holed at point.

Raina (69) looked in sublime touch but failed to clear the deep mid-wicket boundary off O'Brien in the 18th over. Then, Hardik Pandya was sensational with his cameo of 32* off nine, while hitting two maximums and a four against O'Brien in the last over, as India put up 213 on the board. The Irish all-rounder finished with figures of 3/40 off four overs.

In response, none of the Irish batters could cross the 15-run mark, as Kuldeep Yadav (3/16) and Yuzvendra Chahal (3/21) continued their standout performances to bundle out Ireland for 70 and secure a 143-run victory for India.

#1 Peter Chase - 4/35, 2018

This game marked India's first T20I fixture against Ireland after nine years on June 27, 2018, in Dublin. The opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan provided a scintillating start to the Indian team. The duo slammed 59 runs in the powerplay and continued their onslaught to stun the Irish attack.

It was only in the 16th over when Dhawan's (74) mistimed shot off Kevin O'Brien resulted in him getting holed out to the long-off region. Then, Peter Chase was impressive with his good-length deliveries to force Suresh Raina (10) and MS Dhoni (11) to play a big shot and get holed out near the boundary cushions.

Interestingly, Sharma (97), who was well-set, tried to hit the ball too hard and missed a half volley from Chase and was bowled. Then, skipper, Virat Kohli (0) couldn't clear the deep mid-wicket boundary, as Chase finished with figures of 4/35. As a result, the Men in Blue finished with a total of 208 on the board.

Thereafter, James Shannon (60) was the saving grace for the Irish side, as they could only manage 132/9 in their designated 20 overs. The spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav (4/21) and Yuzvendra Chahal (3/38) breathed fire to secure consistent breakthroughs for the Men in Blue.

