×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

SK Flashback: Ireland stun England at World Cup 2011 on the back of a Kevin O'Brien storm

Indra Vikram Singh
ANALYST
Feature
46   //    16 May 2019, 17:50 IST

England continued to provide the thrills at the 2011 World Cup. What might have been a breeze against neighbours Ireland turned into a tornado, but not for the Irish. The 'minnows' were absolutely brilliant, neither overawed by the large target nor the big rival.

At first it all went as per the script though. Andrew Strauss (34) and Kevin Pietersen were off to a flying start, notching up 91 in 13-and-a half overs. Pietersen, having sped to his half-century and smashed his second six, fell to the reverse sweep.

It was then that Jonathan Trott and Ian Bell combined in a tremendous partnership. They worked the ball around deftly, interspersed by the regular boundary. Bell departed for 81, the pair having put on 167 in 26 overs.

Almost predictably, Trott was castled not long after, unable to reach his maiden World Cup hundred. His run-a-ball 92 contained 9 boundaries.

Kevin O’Brien stunned England with the fastest hundred in the World Cup
Kevin O’Brien stunned England with the fastest hundred in the World Cup

As medium-pacer John Mooney struck a purple patch, England lost wickets in their bid to pile on the runs. They eventually finished at 327 for eight, with Mooney grabbing four for 63 in his 9 overs.

The target, was beyond the capability of the Irish part-timers. Or so it appeared.

There was seemingly immediate confirmation as the left-handed skipper William Porterfield inside-edged the first delivery on to his stumps. A few sparks followed, as the young Paul Stirling and Ed Joyce, the latter of whom had appeared for England in the previous World Cup, allied in a partnership of 62 in quick time.

Graeme Swann then got amongst the wickets, and Ireland found themselves precariously perched at 111 for five after 24.2 overs.

Big and bold Kevin O’Brien, now partnered by Alex Cusack, then decided to take matters into his own hands. The red-haired O’Brien struck Michael Yardy for two fours in the next over, and Graeme Swann for two sixes in the following one.

Advertisement

The message having been conveyed to the opponents, Cusack too began finding the boundary. O’Brien was now in a different orbit, smashing all the bowlers to the fence and over it.

The scoreboard began racing. Having battered Yardy in the previous over, O’Brien crashed a short one from James Anderson for his third six, racing to his fifty off a mere 30 balls. He then turned his attention to Tim Bresnan, bludgeoning a four and a six on the off-side.

Ireland had caught up with their rivals. Anderson was still on, and runs still came in a torrent. O’Brien blasted him for two boundaries and a huge six, reckoned to be the biggest of the tournament at 102 metres.

When O’Brien hammered Bresnan for a consecutive boundaries, he had sped to 90 off 42 balls with 12 boundaries and half-a-dozen over it. Predictably, he registered the fastest hundred in the World Cup from just 50 balls, beating Matthew Hayden’s record by 8 deliveries.

Cusack was run out for 47 in a game-changing partnership of 162 spanning just 17.1 overs, a staggering run-rate of nearly nine-and-a-half. Mooney then proved equal to the task, but the tiring O’Brien lost much of the strike, and got run out for a tremendous 113 off 63 deliveries, having fired 13 fours and 6 sixes.

It easily one of the greatest innings ever seen in the showpiece event. He had carried his side to the cusp of an exhilarating win.

Just 11 runs were required at one per ball. The experienced Trent Johnston caressed his first delivery to the boundary. With three needed off the last over, Mooney hit the first ball for a four to mid-wicket, jubilantly returning undefeated with 33 off 30 balls.

It was a stunning upset, the highest triumphant run chase in the World Cup. The elated O’Brien revealed, “Myself and Cussy (Alex Cusack) took a chance with the Powerplay and it paid off.”

It certainly did.           

England 327 for eight wickets (50 overs), Ireland 329 for seven wickets (49.1 overs)

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 England Cricket Ireland Cricket
Advertisement
SK Flashback: Inspired debutants continue to amaze, but tragedy casts a dark shadow on World Cup 2007
RELATED STORY
5 modern-day cricketers who have played for two countries
RELATED STORY
5 underrated coaches who turned out to be effective
RELATED STORY
Ireland vs England 2019: Preview, when and where to watch, and full squads
RELATED STORY
10 times an unfancied bowler tore through a top batting side
RELATED STORY
Ireland vs England only ODI: Preview and predicted playing XI
RELATED STORY
England defeat Ireland by 4 wickets in one-off ODI 
RELATED STORY
3 international records that are surprisingly held by low-ranked teams' players
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: When Kevin Pietersen's ton ruined Brian Lara's farewell at the 2007 World Cup
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: Wet blanket on a potential humdinger of the 1992 World Cup Semi-Final
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us