Ireland vs India 2018, T20I series: 3 possible Irish threats for India

India start their 80 day tour of the UK & Wales with a T20I series against Ireland. How can Ireland test India?

India has embarked on an 80-day tour of the United Kingdom. This would be the biggest test of the team’s character and grit, India would want to come out strong from this tour. The current side touring England is considered to be among the strongest sides to tour the country looking at the strength and balance of the squad.

They have the batting to challenge the might of the English bowlers and if conditions favour the fast bowlers, India have got a very strong, complete bowling attack which can challenge the English batsmen across all formats.

Looking ahead to the ICC World Cup 2019 to be played in England, India would want to get the right combinations for their squad in this series. As it would give the team a good simulation of what to expect in the ICC Cricket World Cup in terms of pitch conditions.

Ahead of the limited-overs wing of their England tour, India takes on Ireland in a two-match T20I series. India would want to avoid being complacent against the Irish, who have the personnel to pull off what could be a massive upset and the worse possible start to the long tour.

Here’s looking at 3 possible Irish threats for India as we head into the NetMeds Cup:

#3 Boyd Rankin’s height coupled with his ability to trouble batsmen with pace

Boyd Rankin

The tall, lanky speedster from Ireland became a sensation after his spirited performances ensured Ireland reached the Super 8 stage of the ICC World Cup 2007. He took 14 wickets in the tournament displaying his quality as a fast bowler.

Boyd Rankin was one of those players who has played for Ireland and England. After representing Ireland in 37 ODI’s and 15 T20I’s, he first played for England in a T20I against New Zealand in the year 2013. He would have hoped to make it big for England with some good performances, but that was not to be.

But that was not to be as the English selectors were reluctant to give the Irish speedster a long run. And in 2016, he made his return for Ireland and is one of their biggest trump cards. Rankin’s ability to extract lateral movement at pace makes him a threat.

With many Indian batsmen susceptible to the moving, swinging ball and with this T20I series being the tourists first series on their tour, Boyd Rankin’s spell of four overs could be potent and threatening. India would need to play out the threat of Rankin who is easily Ireland’s biggest weapon.