Ireland vs India, 3rd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Ireland and India are all set to square off against each other in the third match of the three-match T20I series. The Village in Dublin will be hosting this clash on Wednesday, August 23.

India, led by Jasprit Bumrah, have already claimed the series 2-0. After somehow winning the opening game by 2 runs (DLS), the Men in Blue came out firing on all cylinders in the second game on Sunday and won by 33 runs.

After being asked to bat first, India put up a big score of 185 for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 58 runs off 43 balls with six fours and a six.

Sanju Samson scored 40 runs off 26 balls with five fours and a six. Rinku Singh scored 38 runs off 21 balls with two fours and three sixes, and earned the Player of the Match award.

For the home team, Andrew Balbirnie scored 72 off 51 balls with five fours and four sixes. However, Ireland finished their innings at 152 for the loss of eight wickets.

Ireland vs India Match Details

Match: Ireland vs India, 3rd T20I, India tour of Ireland 2023

Date and Time: August 23, 2023, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: The Village, Dublin

Ireland vs India Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Dublin has been a decent one for the batters. Teams should opt to bat first after winning the toss.

Ireland vs India Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being in Dublin. Temperatures will be around 23 degrees Celsius.

Ireland vs India Probable XIs

Ireland

Paul Stirling (C), Andrew Balbirnie, Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Josh Little, Craig Young, Barry McCarthy

India

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (C), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah (C), Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar

Ireland vs India Match Prediction

India looked a tad nervous in the first game, but looked in full flow in the second. They should be able to secure a whitewash.

Prediction: India to win the match.

West Indies vs India Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports 18

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

Poll : Yashasvi Jaiswal to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes