Ireland vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Ireland and New Zealand are scheduled to cross swords in the first game of the three-match ODI series on Sunday, July 10. The Village in Dublin will host the encounter.

The Irishmen, led by Andrew Balbirnie, will enter this series after losing 0-2 to Hardik Pandya's India, albeit in the T20I format. However, in the second match of the series, the home team almost chased down a target of 226 in Dublin, which will give them some motivation.

The likes of Harry Tector, Balbirnie and Paul Stirling are in decent enough form for the hosts. They can also take heart from their victory over South Africa last year. The Black Caps can't afford to undermine them by any means.

New Zealand, meanwhile, have a strong squad at their disposal, though they don't have the likes of Kane Williamson, Trent Boult and Tim Southee in their ranks. Martin Guptill and skipper Tom Latham are the most experienced players in the batting lineup.

Lockie Ferguson's express pace is expected to trouble the Irish batters, while Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner will take care of the spin department. The series is also a chance for Finn Allen and Will Young to show that they belong at the highest level.

Ireland vs New Zealand Match Details

Match: Ireland vs New Zealand, 1st ODI, New Zealand tour of Ireland, 2022.

Date and Time: July 10, 2022, Sunday, 03:00 PM IST.

Venue: The Village, Dublin.

Ireland vs New Zealand Pitch Report

The pitch in Dublin has been a belter in recent times. In the T20I series between Ireland and India, batters were able to play their shots on the up throughout the innings. A fairly high-scoring game seems to be on the cards for Sunday.

Ireland vs New Zealand Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain and temperatures are expected to be around the 17-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will mostly be in the 80s.

Ireland vs New Zealand Probable XIs

Ireland

Probable XI

Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (C), Andy McBrine, Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Simi Singh, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Joshua Little.

New Zealand

Probable XI

Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham (C), Glenn Phillips (WK), Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner.

Ireland vs New Zealand Match Prediction

On paper, New Zealand are the clear favorites to win the match. However, the Black Caps can't afford to undermine Ireland, who, on their day, can beat any opposition.

Prediction: New Zealand to win this encounter.

Ireland vs New Zealand details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Martin Guptill score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes so far