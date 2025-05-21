Ireland vs West Indies 2025 ODI series: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Ireland vs West Indies 2025 ODI series will begin on May 21 at Castle Avenue in Dublin. It will be the first ODI match between Ireland and the West Indies after 2022, and the first to be hosted by Ireland after the year 2019.
Back in 2019, when the West Indies played two matches against Ireland in Ireland, the Men in Maroon won both games. West Indies will aim to replicate that performance when they take on the Irish team in the upcoming three-match series.
Experienced players like Alzarri Joseph, Harry Tector, Joshua Little, Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker and Andy Balbirnie will be in action during the Ireland vs West Indies 2025 ODI series. Here's a short preview for this three-match series.
Ireland vs West Indies 2025 ODI series full schedule
All three matches of this ODI series will happen in Dublin. The dates for the three matches are May 21, 23, and 25. As per Local Time in Dublin, the games will begin at 10.45 am.
1st ODI - May 21, 10.45 am Local Time - Castle Avenue.
2nd ODI - May 23, 10.45 am Local Time - Castle Avenue.
3rd ODI - May 25, 10.45 am Local Time - Castle Avenue.
Ireland vs West Indies ODI series 2025 match timings in IST
As per IST, the matches will begin at 3.15 pm on May 21, 23, and 25. There is a four-hour and 30-minute difference in the time zones of Ireland and India.
Ireland vs West Indies ODI series 2025 squads
West Indies
Shai Hope (c and wk), Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Jewel Andrew, Jediah Blades, Matthew Forde, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Amir Jangoo, John Campbell, Gudakesh Motie and Justin Greaves.
Ireland
Paul Stirling (c), Andrew Balbirnie, Matthew Humphreys, Joshua Little, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Thomas Mayes, Cade Carmichael, Liam McCarthy, Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell and Andy McBrine.
Ireland vs West Indies 2025 ODI series live streaming details
Fans residing in Ireland can watch the series live on TNT Sport. In the Caribbean, this series will be live on Rush. Here are the complete live streaming details:
UK & Ireland – TNT Sport
Sub-Saharan Africa – Supersport
Caribbean – Rush
India – Fancode.
Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️