Ireland vs Zimbabwe ODI Series 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

Zimbabwe and Ireland will clash against each other in a three-match ODI series, starting on December 13, Wednesday. The Harare Sports Club in Harare will host all three games of the series.

In the recently concluded three-match T20I series, Ireland made a strong comeback after losing the first game, winning the series 2-1. Harry Tector was the leading run-scorer of the series with 126 runs from three innings at an average of 63. Craig Young led the bowling charts, scalping five wickets at an average of 16.

Zimbabwe last played an ODI series in March 2023 against the Netherlands. Led by Craig Ervine, they won the three-match affair 2-1. All eyes will be on all-rounder Sikandar Raza, who has been grabbing the limelight with both bat and ball.

On the other hand, Ireland have maintained their core squad from the T20I series. Ross Adair will miss out on the ODI series and will be replaced by Andy McBrine. All-rounder Gareth Delany, who was part of the squad that faced England in September 2023, has been left out.

This will be the first series for Paul Stirling as the team's full-time ODI skipper after replacing Andrew Balbirnie a couple of months ago.

Both sides last played against each other in January 2023 when the three-match series leveled 1-1 with the last game ending with no result.

Ireland vs Zimbabwe ODI Series 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Wednesday, December 13

First ODI - Zimbabwe vs Ireland, Harare Sports Club, Harare, 12.45 pm

Friday, December 15

Second ODI - Zimbabwe vs Ireland, Harare Sports Club, Harare, 12.45 pm

Sunday, December 17

Third ODI - Zimbabwe vs Ireland, Harare Sports Club, Harare, 12.45 pm

Ireland vs Zimbabwe ODI Series 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

The Zimbabwe vs Ireland ODI series will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website. However, there's no live broadcast of the series for fans in India.

Ireland vs Zimbabwe ODI Series 2023: Full Squads

Ireland

Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Graham Hume, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Theo van Woerkom, and Craig Young.

Zimbabwe

TBA

