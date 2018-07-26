Irrespective of the conditions, India should play like the No. 1 Test side: Gautam Gambhir

What’s the story?

Gautam Gambhir wants India to play like the number one Test team, irrespective of what the conditions are. He said that India should go in with a positive attitude and show England they are the No. 1 side in the world.

The Details

In an interview with Cricbuzz, the veteran opening batsman said, “Irrespective of how the conditions are, try and play like a number 1 Test side in the world. Because you are here as the number 1 Test side. You try and express the opposition that we are here as a number 1 Test side in the world. Try to go with the attitude and try to go irrespective of what the results are.”

He also wants India to go in with five frontline bowlers and show the opposition that they are here to take 20 wickets. He feels that India should have the bowling attack to defend any score and even if the batting fails, they need that bowling attack to dismiss the opposition.

“I think we should go and play with a winning mindset and tell the opposition we are winning. The first signal would be going with your best five bowlers. You give that signal we are here to take 20 wickets. Even if the batters score 250-300, we have got the bowling attack to get you out,” Gambhir said.

The 36-year old Delhi player also was clear and kept emphasizing that India should play their five best bowlers. He feels that the bowlers are going to win Test matches and Test series.

“If you are looking for bits and pieces, if someone can contribute, someone can give me a couple of overs, that can sometimes become a defensive mindset. It might work in a One-Day or T20, but in Test cricket, you have to go in with your best five bowlers because they are the ones that are going to win you Test matches and Test series,” he added.

In the same interview, Zaheer Khan mentioned that India should focus more on the process. He said that if India can replicate the approach they showed in South Africa and put up a fight, the results will follow.

What’s next?

India are currently playing a three-day warm-up game against Essex and will play the first Test on August 1st in Edgbaston. India will aim to register their first Test series win in England after 11 years.