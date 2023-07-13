“Is he the all-rounder we are looking for?” - Dinesh Karthik on the significance of West Indies series for India

Wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik reckons that while West Indies may not be the strongest team in the World Test Championship (WTC), India’s two-match series against them holds a lot of significance. He opined that a lot of youngsters are looking to make a mark, while adding that the all-rounder’s slot is up for grabs.

India began their new WTC cycle on Wednesday, July 12 as the first Test of their two-match series against West Indies got underway in Dominica. The visitors dominated Day 1 as they bundled out the hosts for 150 and then reached 80/0 by stumps in their first innings.

While some fans and critics reckon that India don’t stand to gain much during the series in West Indies, Dinesh Karthik feels the contrary. In a video of Cricbuzz, he commented:

“For a lot of players, for the likes of Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane, Jaydev Unadkat, Shardul Thakur - is he the all-rounder that we are looking for?

“Many questions are there. And for that, this series is going to be very important. Here is a chance for the Indian batting to stand up and get the scores that we are all used to seeing over a period of time.”

Karthik went on to add:

“As players, a lot of these names are trying to make a mark. It’s the start of a new World Test Championship cycle. There’s a lot at stake.”

India have left out Cheteshwar Pujara for the West Indies Tests, while senior pacer Mohammed Shami has been rested.

“Very sure about what kind of shots he wants to play” - Dinesh Karthik impressed with debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal

With KL Rahul out due to injury and Shubman Gill batting at No. 3, young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was handed his debut cap for the Dominica Test. He made an early impression, reaching an unbeaten 40 off 73, with six fours, by stumps on Day 1.

Praising Jaiswal, Dinesh Karthik said:

“It was great to see the debutant come in and take on the fast bowlers. Also, when spinners came, he realized that this pitch might not be easy for batting, so he took on the spinners, played some audacious shots. He was very sure about what kind of shots he wants to play, which augurs well for him.”

Looking ahead to Day 2, Karthik expects India to score in excess of 400 and then put pressure on West Indies with their spinners.

“Anything over 350, which means it’s a 200-run lead, India’s going to run away with this Test match, especially having [Ravindra] Jadeja and [Ravichandran] Ashwin there. It’s only going to make matters worse for West Indies. I have a feeling India will score more than 400,” Dinesh Karthik concluded.

Before the Indian openers dominated proceedings, Ravichandran Ashwin (5/60) and Ravindra Jadeja (3/26) starred with the ball as West Indies were bowled out in 64.3 overs.

