Ishan Kishan has learned the art of playing fearlessly from Rohit Sharma: Coach Uttam Mazumdar

Ishan Kishan's childhood coach Uttam Singh has revealed in a recent interview that Rohit Sharma has played a big role in the youngster's progress in the last few years.

Kishan plays for Mumbai Indians (MI) under Rohit's captaincy in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The coach felt that Kishan is fortunate to have a captain like Sharma.

"Ishan has got a lot of confidence from Rohit. He has played a lot of cricket under Rohit's captaincy. Ishan has learned the art of playing fearlessly from Rohit. Rohit is his mentor and captain at Mumbai Indians. In the last IPL, Rohit gave him the opportunity to open the innings in the UAE. Rohit asked him to open alongside him. Rohit taught Ishan how to play fearless cricket. Ishan is fortunate to have a captain like Rohit," he told the Times of India.

Ishan Kishan had an excellent IPL 2020 and was the fifth-highest run-scorer in the tournament. He scored 516 runs in 14 matches at an average of 57.33 and a strike rate close to 146.

Virat Kohli broke the news of his debut to Ishan Kishan

Uttam Mazumdar also revealed that it was Indian skipper Virat Kohli who broke the news of debut to Ishan Kishan. At that point in time, when the 22-year-old called him, Mazumdar made sure he gave a valuable life lesson to his student.

"Ishan called me ahead of the match and said Virat bhai came and said you are making your debut today. He said 'sir, I am so happy'. He was very emotional at that moment. After handing the debut cap, Virat asked him to address the team. I wanted to keep him grounded. I just said, everyone makes a debut but there are very few who make their debuts unforgettable," Mazumdar further told.

Ishan Kishan responded well and registered an excellent half-century in his first game. When he was batting on 42, Kishan smashed a six to reach 48.

"Ishan, sambhaal ke (be careful, Ishan)," was Virat Kohli's message to the Jharkhand cricketer at that stage said Mazumdar.

However, the young gun smashed another six to reach his half-century.

Ishan Kishan dedicated his 'Man of the Match' award to his coach's dad who passed away a few days ago.