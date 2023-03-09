Ishan Kishan's 3 Ranji Trophy knocks that show he could replace Rishabh Pant in Indian team

Ever since Rishabh Pant was ruled out of international cricket for an extended period of time following his car accident in December, Ishan Kishan’s name has been making the rounds as a possible replacement.

Most cricket experts have suggested that the southpaw from Jharkhand is the closest India can get to Pant’s replacement.

Like the Delhi dasher, Kishan too is an aggressive left-handed batter who can go after the bowling and play some incredible knocks on his day.

His talent was on display during the third ODI in Bangladesh last year, when he cracked the fastest double century in men’s ODIs. However, Kishan has fallen short when it comes to the consistency factor.

The 24-year-old has registered a highest score of 37 in his last nine innings for India, which was perhaps one of the reasons why he wasn’t given an opportunity in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

Having said that, Kishan has the talent to be a suitable replacement for Pant in the Indian team. We look at three of his brilliant Ranji Trophy knocks that hint Kishan could fill in for Pant in the latter’s absence.

#3 (120 off 104) - Jharkhand vs Assam, Ranji Trophy 2018-19

Kishan slammed 120 off only 104 balls in Jharkhand’s second innings in their Ranji Trophy 2018-19 match against Assam at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

In a terrific display of aggressive hitting, the southpaw clubbed 13 fours and four sixes, scoring his runs at a strike rate of 115.38.

The keeper-batter added 151 for the second wicket with Nazim Siddiqui (48) after opener Anand Singh was dismissed for a golden duck.

Kishan’s fine innings ended when he was caught and bowled by Assam skipper Amit Sinha. Jharkhand were in trouble after losing an early wicket. However, Kishan adopted a Pant-like approach to transfer the pressure back to the bowling side.

Kishan scored at quicker than a run-a-ball in the first innings as well but was dismissed for 18 off 15 deliveries.

#2 (132 off 195) - Jharkhand vs Kerala, Ranji Trophy 2022-23

In the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season, Kishan scored an impressive 132 off 195 balls for Jharkhand against Kerala at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

After Kerala posted 475 batting first as Akshay Chandran scored 150, Jharkhand needed someone to stand up for the team’s cause.

Kishan, coming into bat at No. 6, displayed a versatile side to his batting. He played according to the situation and held the innings together for the team.

The keeper-batter did strike nine fours and eight sixes, but his knock was a comparatively resolute one, coming at a strike rate of 67.69.

Responding to Kerala’s first-innings total of 475, Jharkhand were under pressure, losing four wickets for 114 runs.

Kishan and Saurabh Tiwary (97 off 229 balls), however, gave their team a lift, adding 202 runs for the fifth wicket. The former’s wonderful innings ended when he was caught by Sanju Samson off Jalaj Saxena’s bowling.

Kishan’s excellent knock went in vain as Jharkhand were bowled out for 237 in their second innings, going down by 85 runs.

Despite the loss, the left-handed batter's knock was a demonstration of the fact that Kishan is not a one-dimensional player, as many experts and fans believe.

#1 (273 off 336 balls) - Jharkhand vs Delhi, Ranji Trophy 2016-17

Kishan’s highest first-class score of 273 was registered in a Ranji Trophy 2016-17 match between Jharkhand and Delhi at St Xavier's College Ground in Thumba.

Delhi decided to field first after winning the toss but were made to rue the decision as Jharkhand put up 493 in 119.4 overs.

Batting at No. 6, the left-hander played a wonderful knock, scoring 273 off 336 balls. He occupied the crease for 418 minutes, striking 21 fours and 14 sixes.

Jharkhand lost their first four wickets with 80 runs on the board. Kishan then added 116 for the fifth wicket with Ishank Jaggi (55).

Even after Jaggi was dismissed, Kishan kept combining in crucial partnerships. He added 120 for the sixth wicket with Kaushal Singh (39) and 88 for the seventh wicket with Shahbaz Nadeem (38).

Kishan himself was the last man out in the innings, caught by Nitish Rana off Suboth Bhati’s bowling.

Delhi responded with 334 and, incidentally, Pant was one of the two batters who scored hundreds in their first innings.

Made to follow on, Pant clobbered 135 off only 67 deliveries as Delhi managed to draw the contest.

