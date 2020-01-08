Isuru Udana virtually ruled out of the third T20I versus India

Isuru Udana injured himself in the field during the second T20I and is unlikely to feature in the series.

If the comprehensive defeat against India in the second T20I was not enough, the injury to Isuru Udana, ruling him out of the third T20I against India, has been a blow to Sri Lanka's hopes of saving the series. Udana injured himself while fielding and did not even bowl a single delivery.

Sri Lankan head coach Mickey Arthur further confirmed that although he did not know the extent of the injury, it was better for Udana to not take further part in the series with a very busy February month ahead.

"Look, I'm no doctor. He was in a hell of a lot of pain in the dressing room. What the diagnosis is I honestly don't know. I just hope we can get him back for the West Indies series," Arthur was quoted as saying by TOI.

"We've got so much cricket… the middle of February. I even think that could be a push. So, yeah, I just hope the best for him. It's something in the back," he added.

Angelo Mathews made a comeback to the Sri Lankan squad after 16 months but could not find a place in the side. When Arthur was asked about the reason for leaving him out, he said:

"After the batting performance, everybody has a chance of playing."

The coach was not at all happy with the batting and will hope for a stronger performance in the final T20I in order to save the series.