“It was nice to see Mavi bat today” - Rahul Dravid admits India looking for fast bowlers who can bat

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid has admitted that the side relies heavily on Hardik Pandya when it comes to the fast-bowling all-rounder department. He also added that the think tank is on the lookout for more pacers who can contribute with the bat.

Dravid shared his thoughts at a press conference after India’s 16-run loss to Sri Lanka in the second T20I in Pune on Thursday, January 5. Bowling first after winning the toss, India were poor with the ball, conceding 206/6 in their 20 overs. The hosts were then held to 190/8 when it was their turn to bat.

Team India lost five wickets for 57 runs, but Axar Patel (65), Suryakumar Yadav (51) and Shivam Mavi (26) combined to put up a fight, albeit in a losing cause. Speaking after the game, Dravid stressed on the need for more bowling all-rounders apart from Hardik. He said:

“In the fast-bowling all-rounder area, we rely heavily on Hardik. We are looking around for other people to step up and maybe do a job for us. It was nice to see Mavi bat today. It brings a smile to your face when you can see one of your fast bowlers being able to bat like that.”

After India lost five wickets, Axar and SKY added 91 runs for the sixth wicket to give the team a lift. Responding to a query on the former’s significant improvement in his batting, Dravid hailed the all-rounder. He commented:

“He’s certainly doing a very good job and his batting is coming on in leaps and bounds. We always knew his quality with the ball; it was all about developing his batting. He’s working really hard on it.

"In whatever opportunities Axar has got, especially with (Ravindra) Jadeja missing quite a lot of cricket just recently, he hasn’t let us down. Really good sign for us to have people like him.”

Before smacking a 31-ball 65 in the second T20I, Axar had also smashed a handy 31* in the opening game of the series in Mumbai. He earlier contributed a crucial 34 in the second innings of the Mirpur Test.

“He’s earned it” - Dravid hails debutant Rahul Tripathi

The second T20I also marked the much-awaited international debut of Rahul Tripathi. While he was dismissed for 5 on his home ground, he did pull off a brilliant catch in the field. Praising Tripathi for his dedication, Dravid said:

“Felt really good for Rahul. He is not very young as a player. Inexperienced may be for India, but he is 30-year-old, has played a lot of cricket and worked very hard in domestic cricket. He has come here through sheer performances. He’s earned it.”

Tripathi was handed his debut cap on Thursday after a knee injury ruled Sanju Samson out of the T20I series.

