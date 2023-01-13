“It was a responsible inning” – Saba Karim hails Hardik Pandya after IND vs SL 2nd ODI

Saba Karim has praised vice-captain Hardik Pandya after Team India won their second ODI against Sri Lanka in Kolkata on Thursday, January 12.

The former India cricketer and selector pointed out that the all-rounder played a responsible innings with KL Rahul to bail India out of trouble. The duo shared a 75-run partnership for the fifth wicket after the hosts were reduced to 86/4. The all-rounder contributed 36 off 53 balls, including four boundaries.

Speaking to India News, Karim commended Pandya for growing into his bigger role on the team.

“Once you become captain or vice-captain, you start to read the game differently. Your roles get bigger. You try to motivate others with your game. Hardik Pandya played such a knock today. When conditions are challenging to bat, how you absorb pressure is crucial before scoring runs,” Karim said.

He wants Pandya to continue the good work on the field heading into the 2023 ODI World Cup at home.

“When you’re chasing a small total, you don’t need to score fast, it's better to try and build a partnership. It was a responsible inning. How he has accepted the leadership role, it’s a good sign for Indian cricket. He’ll play a big role in the upcoming ODI World Cup,” he added.

Saba Karim hails KL Rahul for stitching a partnership with Hardik Pandya

Karim reserved special praise for middle-order batter KL Rahul, who guided Team India to victory in the second ODI against the visitors. The veteran credited him for his partnerships with Pandya and Axar Patel to help the hosts win by four wickets and seal the ongoing three-match ODI series 2-0.

Karim sees Rahul as the perfect middle-order batsman capable of playing to the situation.

“India want a player in the middle order who can score runs as per the given situations. That’s why KL Rahul is playing at No. 5. He played cautiously with a good presence of mind. The asking rate wasn’t high. All that was required were good partnerships, which he shared with Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel,” he said.

Rahul scored an unbeaten 64 off 103 balls, including six boundaries.

The Men in Blue will next play in the third ODI against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, January 15.

