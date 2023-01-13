Create

“It was a responsible inning” – Saba Karim hails Hardik Pandya after IND vs SL 2nd ODI

By James Kuanal
Modified Jan 13, 2023 10:46 AM IST
Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya played out of his skin to score 36 off 53 balls on Thursday.

Saba Karim has praised vice-captain Hardik Pandya after Team India won their second ODI against Sri Lanka in Kolkata on Thursday, January 12.

The former India cricketer and selector pointed out that the all-rounder played a responsible innings with KL Rahul to bail India out of trouble. The duo shared a 75-run partnership for the fifth wicket after the hosts were reduced to 86/4. The all-rounder contributed 36 off 53 balls, including four boundaries.

Speaking to India News, Karim commended Pandya for growing into his bigger role on the team.

“Once you become captain or vice-captain, you start to read the game differently. Your roles get bigger. You try to motivate others with your game. Hardik Pandya played such a knock today. When conditions are challenging to bat, how you absorb pressure is crucial before scoring runs,” Karim said.

He wants Pandya to continue the good work on the field heading into the 2023 ODI World Cup at home.

“When you’re chasing a small total, you don’t need to score fast, it's better to try and build a partnership. It was a responsible inning. How he has accepted the leadership role, it’s a good sign for Indian cricket. He’ll play a big role in the upcoming ODI World Cup,” he added.
A much needed 50-run partnership for #TeamIndia comes up between @klrahul & @hardikpandya7.Live - bit.ly/INDvSL-2023-2N… #INDvSL @mastercardindia https://t.co/PyHSwTth8v

Saba Karim hails KL Rahul for stitching a partnership with Hardik Pandya

Karim reserved special praise for middle-order batter KL Rahul, who guided Team India to victory in the second ODI against the visitors. The veteran credited him for his partnerships with Pandya and Axar Patel to help the hosts win by four wickets and seal the ongoing three-match ODI series 2-0.

FIFTY!A gritty half-century by @klrahul as he brings up his 12th ODI half-century 👏Live - bit.ly/INDvSL-2023-2N… #INDvSL @mastercardindia https://t.co/ePUQABti4M

Karim sees Rahul as the perfect middle-order batsman capable of playing to the situation.

“India want a player in the middle order who can score runs as per the given situations. That’s why KL Rahul is playing at No. 5. He played cautiously with a good presence of mind. The asking rate wasn’t high. All that was required were good partnerships, which he shared with Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel,” he said.

Rahul scored an unbeaten 64 off 103 balls, including six boundaries.

The Men in Blue will next play in the third ODI against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, January 15.

Quick Links

Edited by Siddharth Dhananjay
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...