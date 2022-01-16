"It's been a long day" - Michael Vaughan and Wasim Jaffer engage in Twitter banter following England's 146-run loss in 5th Ashes Test 

Former cricketers Michael Vaughan and Wasim Jaffer have often entertained fans with their back-and-forth on social media. The two were back at it again following England's humiliating 146-run loss in the fifth and final Ashes 2021-22 Test.

Hosts Australia trounced England in the final fixture of their series to secure a momentous 4-0 series victory. Ex-India Wasim Jaffer hilariously trolled Michael Vaughan after Joe Root and co. were bundled out for a paltry score of 124 at Hobart.

Vaughan responded to Jaffer's tweet by mentioning that it's been a long day for the former England skipper. Here's how the cricketer-turned-commentator responded to Jaffer's dig:

"Evening Wasim .. !! It’s been a long day …"

Watch Vaughan and Jaffer's Twitter banter here:

It is worth mentioning that the two also engaged in similar banter after South Africa's 2-1 series win over India in their recently concluded three-match Test series.

Vaughan posted on the micro-blogging site to check if Jaffer was "okay" after the Virat Kohli-led side's loss against the Proteas. Jaffer was quick to remind him that India were still 2-1 up against England in their five-match series.

"You can cope with losing, but not when you throw the towel in" - Michael Vaughan

Vaughan was critical of the England batters' performance in the fifth Ashes Test as the visitors managed underwhelming scores of 188 and 124 in the contest. In his recent tweets, he suggested that losing the match was acceptable, but going down without a fight was not.

Here's what he wrote:

"Nothing like being consistent .. 2021 was the year of the batting collapse .. Carried it through to 2022 .. !!"

"You can cope with losing but not when you throw the towel in .. !! #Ashes." - stated Vaughan.

Australia retained the coveted urn by comprehensively winning the series 4-0. England have received a lot of flak online for their performances in the series as they remained winless in their Ashes 2021-22 campaign.

