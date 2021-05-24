"It's good stuff," Mitchell Santner begins training in England ahead of the Test series

New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner is elated to join his teammates at the Rose Bowl in Southampton ahead of the two-match Test series against England starting June 2.

Kiwi cricketers who were part of the now-suspended 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) have joined the team's training sessions on May 24 (Monday). The likes of Kane Williamson, Santner, Kyle Jamieson, team physio Tommy Simsek and strength and conditioning coach Chris Donaldson landed in the UK via the Maldives.

Feels good to be back around the lads: Mitchell Santner

Speaking at the end of an indoor training session, Mitchell Santner said he is happy to get out and have a go at the nets.

"Obviously, it's a great feeling to get back with the lads," Santer said. "It has been an interesting few weeks to say the least, but it's nice to get out and train indoors today.

But back around the lads, it's good stuff," he added.

“It’s good stuff!” Mitch Santner happy to be training with the wider squad for the first time in England. #ENGvNZ #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/toPgh2ihq9 — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) May 24, 2021

Mitchell Santner was part of the Chennai Super Kings squad for IPL 2021. With Ravindra Jadeja in the team, the Kiwi all-rounder had to warm the benches.

The 29-year-old is expected to play for New Zealand ahead of Ajaz Patel in the Test series against England. Santner will look to make the most of the opportunity and make his case for a place in the team for the ICC World Test Championship final against India starting June 18.

Mitchell Santner got his break after Daniel Vettori's retirement in 2015. Though he has been a regular feature in the limited-overs' formats, except when he has been sidelined due to serious injuries, Santner has struggled to find his feet in red-ball cricket.

Back together! In positive news the IPL contingent have joined team training for the first time today. In not so positive news the team are training inside again. #ENGvNZ #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/OPkZUJCFi5 — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) May 24, 2021

So far, he has played only 23 Test matches, picking up 41 wickets and scoring 766 runs, including one century, in them.

The two-match Test series starts on June 2 at the Lord's Cricket Stadium before the show moves to Edgbaston for the final game of the series.